LDI 2026 Announces Expanded Career Development, Mentorship And Next-Generation Programming

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New partnership with Giggs joins LDI's Career Fair, Foster the Future initiatives, and expanded mentoring experiences to connect emerging talent with industry leaders, employers and career opportunities

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Design International (LDI) 2026, produced by Forge, is putting the people behind the show in the spotlight with an expanded lineup of career development, mentorship and next-generation programming designed to connect talent with opportunity and strengthen the future of the live entertainment industry. Taking place December 2-8 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, LDI will bring together emerging professionals, industry veterans, educators and employers through its Career Fair, Foster the Future initiatives, mentoring experiences and a new partnership with Giggs, the community and career platform for the people behind the scenes in live events.

As the live entertainment industry continues to evolve, attracting new talent, developing technical expertise and creating accessible career pathways are essential to its future. LDI's programming reflects a commitment to supporting professionals at every stage of their careers, from students exploring their first opportunities to established practitioners seeking new connections, skills and professional growth.

“The future of live entertainment depends on the people who bring it to life,” said Jessi Cybulski, Show Director, LDI.“At LDI, we're committed to creating pathways for emerging talent while supporting the continued growth of professionals across our industry. From connecting job seekers with employers to providing mentorship and hands-on learning, these initiatives are about opening doors, building relationships and ensuring the next generation has the resources and opportunities to succeed.”

Connecting Talent with Opportunity at the LDI Career Fair

The LDI Career Fair returns in 2026, connecting employers with professionals seeking opportunities across lighting, audio, video, staging, rigging, touring, production and related disciplines. Attendees can meet potential employers, explore career paths and make connections that could lead to their next opportunity. Whether they're students preparing to enter the workforce, freelancers seeking their next gig or experienced professionals considering a new direction, attendees will find opportunities to connect directly with companies and industry leaders.

Bringing Career Connections Together at LDInnovation League Career Connect

A centerpiece of this year's programming is LDInnovation League Career Connect, taking place Monday, December 7, from 11:00 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

This interactive 90-minute experience brings together the Career Fair Lounge, Mentoring Meet-Up, Career Coaching and Spin It to Win It, creating a collaborative setting where emerging professionals can connect with industry veterans, hiring companies, mentors and career coaches. Participants will join small-group discussions based on their interests and career goals, with mentors sharing insights, answering questions, and helping facilitate meaningful industry connections. Topics will include networking, leadership and management, skills development, career guidance, inclusion and community, and introductions to professionals and companies on the expo floor.

By bringing multiple career resources together in one setting, Career Connect is designed to make professional development more approachable, interactive and accessible.

Welcoming the Next Generation Through Foster the Future

LDI's Foster the Future initiatives continue to create opportunities for students, young career professionals and emerging talent to explore the industry, build relationships, and gain guidance from experienced professionals.

The Young Career Professionals Orientation, taking place Sunday, December 6, from 10:30–11:00 a.m., will welcome emerging professionals to LDI with an introduction to the event, an overview of key opportunities and practical tips for making the most of their experience.

Together with mentoring and career coaching, these activities help emerging professionals navigate LDI, build confidence, and establish connections that can support their long-term career development.

Expanding Career Pathways with Autism in Entertainment

LDI is also supporting efforts to expand awareness of career opportunities for the Autism in Entertainment (AIE) community, reinforcing its commitment to a more inclusive and accessible live entertainment workforce. Industry professionals are being encouraged to share their career journeys through an AIE webinar, helping introduce participants to the many roles that contribute to live events and entertainment, from production, lighting, audio and video to staging, rigging, operations and design.

LDI is also encouraging companies and individuals to identify opportunities for internships, apprenticeships, mentoring, job shadowing and entry-level employment, helping create practical pathways into the industry.

These efforts reflect the importance of connecting individuals with a wide range of talents and perspectives to meaningful career opportunities while helping employers discover and develop the industry's next generation of professionals.

New Giggs Partnership Brings Hiring Insights, Career Connections and Industry Storytelling to LDI

Building on these initiatives, LDI 2026 welcomes Giggs as a new industry partner, bringing additional career resources, professional connections and insights into how people find work and build careers in live entertainment.

Founded by Nikki Sanz, Giggs is a professional networking and hiring platform dedicated to connecting live event professionals with the companies, crews, and opportunities that keep the industry moving.

As part of the partnership, Giggs will have a booth in the LDI Career Fair, providing attendees with an opportunity to explore its platform, discover career resources, and connect with the Giggs team.

Sanz will also present“How Live Events Actually Hire: Getting the Call at Every Level” on the LDInnovation Stage on Tuesday, December 8 at 10:30 a.m., offering an inside look at how hiring really works in an industry where relationships, reputation and recommendations often play a central role. The session will provide practical guidance on landing a first gig, building professional connections and positioning oneself for opportunities at every career level.

“This industry runs on relationships, and for a long time getting hired came down to who you knew,” said Nikki Sanz, Founder and CEO of Giggs.“At Giggs, we're working to change that by making it easier for talented professionals to get jobs, build meaningful relationships, and take the next step in their careers. Partnering with LDI gives us an incredible opportunity to reach the next generation of industry talent, open more doors and help build a stronger, more connected live entertainment community.”

Giving a Voice to the People Behind the Show

The Giggs partnership will extend beyond career connections, with red carpet-style interviews and live recordings of the Giggs Podcast taking place onsite at LDI 2026, with episodes released on Giggs channels after the event.

These activations will spotlight the designers, technicians, production professionals, and industry leaders whose creativity and expertise make live entertainment possible, sharing their experiences, career journeys and perspectives with a wider audience.

LDI and Giggs will also collaborate on cross-promotional initiatives to connect their respective communities with new opportunities for education, networking and professional advancement.

Investing in the People Who Make It Live

From the Career Fair and LDInnovation League Career Connect to Foster the Future, mentoring, guided tours and initiatives supporting more inclusive career pathways, LDI continues to invest in the people who will shape the future of live entertainment.

The new Giggs partnership further strengthens that commitment, reinforcing LDI's role as more than a destination for discovering technology. It is a place where careers begin, skills develop, relationships grow, and the next generation of industry leaders finds its footing.

LDI 2026 takes place December 2–8, with the expo open December 6–8, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

For more information and to register, visit . To qualify as press, submit credentials here. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Kelly Turner, Director of Sales, at .... Follow LDI on Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, X, YouTube, and TikTok.

About Live Design International (LDI)

Established in 1988, Live Design International (LDI) is built on a 36-year history as the essential trade show and conference for global live design professionals. Attendees come to LDI to see the latest gear and entertainment technology in action, covering audio, lighting, projection, video, staging, special effects, and XR. It is also a great opportunity to refresh knowledge and professional training, in addition to networking and finding inspiration from colleagues, manufacturers, and distributors at the vanguard of entertainment technology. For more information, visit LDI takes place December 2-8, 2026, in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV.

About Giggs

Giggs is the community and career platform for the people working behind the scenes in live events: crew, techs, designers, production, and touring pros. Founded in Nashville in 2022 by Nikki Sanz and 50,000+ members strong, Giggs connects the crew to each other and to the companies hiring them. Jobs, 1:1 matching, member community, podcast, docuseries, mentor masterclasses, and Meetups and Industry Nights across the country, all built for the people who build the show. Learn more at giggs.live.

About Forge

Forge is a leading global B2B events and media company, connecting buyers and sellers across high-value industries through live events, trusted media brands, digital products and year-round communities. Powered by first-party data, technology and deep market expertise, Forge helps businesses discover opportunities, build the right relationships and stay engaged well beyond the event itself. It is a company guided by a single purpose, Moving Markets.

For more information, visit href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title="">forgelive.co.

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