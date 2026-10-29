Iherb Appoints Ebay Chief Commercial Officer Jordan Sweetnam To Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Digital marketplace and eCommerce veteran brings two decades of global growth, product, and customer experience leadership to iHerb's Board

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iHerb Holdings, LLC, a leading global eCommerce retailer of vitamins, minerals, supplements and other health and wellness products, today announced the appointment of Jordan Sweetnam, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of eBay Inc., as an independent director to its board of directors.

Sweetnam's appointment adds deep global eCommerce, digital product, and customer experience expertise to iHerb's board as the company continues to expand its direct-to-consumer footprint across international markets and invest in personalized, technology-driven shopping experiences for its customers.

"Jordan is one of the most respected commercial and product leaders in global eCommerce today," said Emun Zabihi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of iHerb. "His track record building customer-centric digital platforms at both eBay and Walmart, and his deep understanding of how to scale direct-to-consumer eCommerce across the US and international markets, will be an incredible asset to iHerb's board as we continue to deliver health and wellness to more customers around the world."

Sweetnam currently serves as eBay's Chief Commercial Officer, a role he was promoted into in March 2025, where he leads the company's Global Marketplace Experience organization spanning Product, Category, and Regional teams across eBay's international markets. He rejoined eBay in 2019 following a tenure at Walmart, where he served as Senior Vice President of Customer Experience and Product for eCommerce, leading the redesign of Walmart.com and helping scale the company's online grocery and next-day delivery capabilities.

Sweetnam's roots at eBay run deep: he first joined the company in 2004 as a marketing analyst in eBay Canada and spent 12 years building a career across Site Analytics, Buyer Experience, and Seller Experience before his time at Walmart. Since returning to eBay in 2019, he has held a series of senior leadership roles, including Senior Vice President and General Manager of eBay's Americas Market and, later, its Global Markets business.

"iHerb has built something rare - a global platform that customers genuinely trust, at a scale that reaches millions of people across 180 countries," said Sweetnam. "I'm excited to join the board and support the team as they continue to innovate on behalf of customers who rely on iHerb for their health and wellness needs. This is a company with real momentum, led by an outstanding group of executives. I look forward to contributing wherever I can."

Sweetnam holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Finance from the University of British Columbia and began his career as an Investment Analyst at AGF Management Limited.

"We're building an iHerb board with the operating experience to match our ambitions," added Zabihi. "Jordan's perspective on global eCommerce and customer experience comes at exactly the right moment for iHerb's next chapter of growth."

About iHerb, LLC

iHerb is a leading global eCommerce retailer specializing in health and wellness, delivering over 50,000 products in sports nutrition, beauty, bath and personal care, grocery, baby and pet care from approximately 2,000 brands. Supported by a global workforce, iHerb serves over 16 million active customers across approximately 180 countries and 46 languages. iHerb's sophisticated global supply chain network is anchored by nine climate-controlled inventory hubs and fulfillment centers located in the U.S., Asia and the Middle East, providing customers a seamless and reliable shopping experience. Founded in 1996 and based in Irvine, California, iHerb is on a mission to make health and wellness accessible to all. For more information, please visit corporate.iherb.com.

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