Maryann Selfe Introduces 'Beyond The Consensus' For Investment And Business Audiences

Maryann Selfe

Investment strategist and Calabar Capital founder brings two decades of institutional finance experience to speaking on market assumptions.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Maryann Selfe, investment strategist, author and founder of Calabar Capital, is introducing“Beyond the Consensus,” a speaking perspective exploring how investors assess risk, identify emerging opportunities and question prevailing market assumptions.With more than two decades of experience across private banking, wealth and asset management, Selfe has held investment and client advisory roles at Credit Suisse, later UBS, and senior positions involving investment management and capital allocation. She has personally advised $700 million in client assets under advisory mandates and overseen investment risk across more than $100 billion.“Beyond the Consensus” explores how investment judgment depends not only on what portfolios hold, but also on the assumptions shaping investment decisions. Familiar asset categories and widely accepted market narratives can influence perceptions of risk and opportunity, sometimes obscuring developments driven by scientific progress, demographic change and shifts in wealth ownership.Selfe's perspective focuses on questioning prevailing assumptions, distinguishing durable change from compelling narratives, and assessing emerging opportunities through evidence, disciplined analysis and portfolio fit. The aim is to help audiences examine what established investment frameworks may overlook without losing sight of risk, valuation and practical investment considerations.Her book, The Billion Dollar Blindspot: Why Women's Health Is the Investment Opportunity of Our Time, applies this approach to women's health. It examines how gaps in research, data and investment frameworks can leave significant market needs under-recognised, and what may be required to turn emerging opportunities into investable propositions.This work also informs Selfe's Precision Premium investment framework and her activities through Calabar Capital. She is additionally connected with FemmeHealth Alliance, an independent Swiss nonprofit focused on advancing women's health. Together, these initiatives demonstrate how her investment perspective connects institutional discipline with emerging themes in healthcare and markets.Selfe's published contributions and interviews have appeared in outlets including Institutional Investor, Financial Times Professional Wealth Management, Fast Company, WealthBriefing and she has also been quoted in Forbes.Through keynotes, moderated conversations and institutional briefings, Selfe brings“Beyond the Consensus” to audiences seeking thoughtful discussion of investment judgment, market change and overlooked opportunities. Organisers can explore speaking topics and submit enquiries at .About Maryann SelfeMaryann Selfe is an investment strategist, author and founder of Calabar Capital. Her work spans institutional investment management, independent investment advice and thematic investing, with a particular focus on women's health and healthcare innovation. She is the author of The Billion Dollar Blindspot: Why Women's Health Is the Investment Opportunity of Our Time.

Maryann Selfe

Media Relations

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Maryann Selfe Introduces 'Beyond the Consensus' for Investment and Business Audiences News Provided By Pulse Media PR October 29, 2026, 18:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.