Countrywatch Launches The Countrywatch World Factbook 2026

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The CIA World Factbook is Gone --- Reliable Country Information Isn't

- Robert KellyHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The CIA discontinued the CIA World Factbook on February 4, 2026, ending six decades of public data that millions of users employed as a reference source--- and are scrambling to replace. They need to look no further. CountryWatch is the authoritative, continuously updated, professionally curated information service, online for over 20 years with geopolitical information on all 197 counties in the world and 4 special territories. CountryWatch has now published an alternative to the now defunct CIA World Factbook - with reliability, update frequency, structured data, and value added tools that free sources cannot match. The CountryWatch World Factbook 2026 is now available online through the CountryWatch website digitally and in excel format for key information users that need country specific information and data. Users that need this service include:.Universities & Libraries.Journalists & Newsrooms.Government Agencies & NGOs.Corporate Risk & Compliance TeamsThe CountryWatch World Factbook 2026 offers:.Depth over interactivity with more sectors, more indicators, more analysis..Coverage of 197 recognized countries of the world plus 4 special zones.Special zones include Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macao, and the Palestinian Territories.Economic Data - 5 years of history and a 5-year forecast --- downloadable in excel*.Broader coverage - economics, security, environment, demographics, energy..Professional grade intelligence - not just governance structure.When CountryWatch was initially published, Forbes Magazine, in an April 17th, 2000, article called CountryWatchTM the“The CIA for Every Man.” The article headline read“ What's the per capita income of Croatia? The Corporate Tax Rate in Congo? Find out fast at CountryWatch.” Now every man and every woman can find out this type of information in the CountryWatch World Factbook!To secure the CountryWatch World Factbook 2026 service please go to the following link where you can immediately get a user ID and password for the service which is updated annually for $29.95.*Subscribers to the CountryWatch World Factbook 2026 will receive macroeconomic, energy, agriculture and metal data and forecasts covering 5 years of data history (2021-2025) and 5-year forecasts (2026-2030) of 124 critical economic and commodity variables for 197 countries and 4 special territories downloadable in excel. Macroeconomic variables include GDP, interest rates, inflation rates, foreign exchange rates, government spending and taxation. Energy data includes oil prices, production and consumption, natural gas prices, production and consumption, coal prices, production and consumption, nuclear, hydroelectric and renewable production and CO2 emissions. Agriculture data includes prices, production and consumption for coffee, cocoa, maize, rice, soybeans and wheat. Metals data includes prices, production and consumption for copper, gold, lead, nickel, silver, tin, and zinc.

Robert Kelly

CountryWatch

+1 346-571-4003

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CountryWatch Launches the CountryWatch World Factbook 2026 News Provided By CountryWatch October 29, 2026, 19:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Energy Industry, Politics



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