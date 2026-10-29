Stink Bugs Are Invading D.C.-Area Homes And Rodents Aren't Far Behind

My Pest Pros owners Debra and Brett Lieberman

My Pest Pros

Virginia Pest Control

My Pest Pros says the same fall gaps let both pests in, which makes October the month to close them

- Brett Lieberman, Founder of My Pest ProsVIENNA, VA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Every October, stink bugs gather on the sunny sides of houses across Northern Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C., looking for a way in before winter. My Pest Pros says the timing is a useful reminder: the openings stink bugs use are the same ones mice will use a few weeks later, and sealing them now solves both problems at once.The brown marmorated stink bug is a regional signature pest. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reports that the country's highest concentrations are in the mid-Atlantic, and NC State Extension notes that adults begin moving into buildings in September and October. The good news: they do not bite, they cannot sting, they do not damage a house, and they cannot reproduce indoors. Rodents are the pest that follows them in, and they do all of the above."Stink bugs are the warning light on the dashboard," said Brett Lieberman, Founder of My Pest Pros. "If they are getting in, your house has openings. The customers who take care of that in October are the ones who don't call us about mice in December."Homeowners can schedule a fall inspection by calling My Pest Pros at 703-665-4455 or visiting .My Pest Pros recommends checking these entry points first:- Attic, gable and crawlspace vents with damaged or missing screens- Gaps where pipes, wiring, cable and HVAC lines pass through exterior walls- Worn door sweeps, garage door thresholds and basement window frames- Openings around window air conditioners and dryer vents- Cracks in the foundation and gaps where siding meets the rooflineFor stink bugs already inside, the simplest approach is a vacuum with a bag that can be removed and discarded right away. Indoor sprays are not effective against overwintering pests and do nothing to stop the next group from entering."Exclusion is unglamorous work, and it is the single best money a homeowner spends on pest control," Lieberman said. "You are fixing the house, not just the season."To schedule an inspection or treatment for stink bugs and mice and rats, contact My Pest Pros at 703-665-4455 or visit .About My Pest ProsMy Pest Pros is a locally owned and operated pest control company serving homeowners and businesses throughout Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Specializing in comprehensive pest management solutions, from general pest control and termite treatments to rodent and mosquito services. The company is known for its professional technicians, personalized service plans, and commitment to long-term protection. Learn more at .

Brett Lieberman

My Pest Pros

+1 703-665-4455

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Stink Bugs Are Invading D.C.-Area Homes and Rodents Aren't Far Behind News Provided By My Pest Pros October 29, 2026, 19:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Environment



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