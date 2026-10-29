UAE Pavilion Concludes Participation At SOFEX Jordan 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The exhibition marks the conclusion of the Pavilion's international defence exhibition programme for 2026 Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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4,514 visitors over three days, with discussions exploring opportunities for cooperation across the defence and security sectors

Aqaba, Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, October 2026: The UAE Pavilion concluded its participation in the Special Operations Forces Exhibition and Conference (SOFEX) Jordan 2026, held from 27 to 29 October at the Aqaba International Exhibition & Convention Centre (AIECC), welcoming 4,514 visitors over three days. The participation was marked by the visit of His Royal Highness Prince Faisal bin Al Hussein, the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between EDGE Group and the Jordan Design and Development Bureau (JODDB), and a series of engagements with official delegations, government representatives and international companies to explore opportunities for future cooperation.

Supported by the UAE Ministry of Defence and the Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, and organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, the Pavilion brought together EDGE Group, Multi Level Group (MLG), NICOMATIC and Houbara Defence & Security, alongside the defence-focused publications Nation Shield and Al Jundi Journal. Serving as a unified national platform, the Pavilion enabled participating entities to present their industrial and technological capabilities and engage directly with official delegations, government representatives and industry leaders.

The Pavilion welcomed His Royal Highness Prince Faisal bin Al Hussein on the opening day of the exhibition, during which he toured the Pavilion and viewed the products, technologies and solutions presented by participating entities. On the second day, the Pavilion also received a visit from Major General Majdi Mohammed Al Harasis, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Jordanian Armed Forces, who was briefed on the defence and security solutions presented by participating UAE entities.

Throughout the exhibition, the Pavilion received official defence and security delegations from a number of Arab and international countries. Delegates explored the technologies on display and engaged with participating entities to discuss potential applications across the defence and security sectors. It welcomed 1,105 visitors on the first day, 1,577 visitors on the second day and 1,832 visitors on the final day of the exhibition.

In support of industrial cooperation, EDGE Group signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Jordan Design and Development Bureau (JODDB) on the first day of the exhibition to explore areas of potential collaboration and identify opportunities for future joint initiatives, contributing to the development of industrial relations between the UAE and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

Throughout the exhibition, EDGE Group, Multi Level Group, NICOMATIC and Houbara Defence & Security held meetings with visiting delegations and participating organisations to explore opportunities for cooperation and discuss the applications of the solutions and technologies on display.

The exhibits highlighted the breadth of expertise and capabilities represented within the UAE participation. EDGE Group showcased advanced autonomous systems, electronic warfare, cybersecurity and precision-effects capabilities, while Multi Level Group showcased its drone platform. NICOMATIC featured specialised connectivity and engineering integration solutions for aerospace, space and defence applications.

Houbara Defence & Security, meanwhile, presented its BracerTM tactical satellite communications system and ObsidianTM counter-drone system, alongside robotic solutions, autonomous target systems, and training and simulation technologies designed to support operational readiness and capability development.

As part of its efforts to promote the defence and security events organised by ADNEC Group in Abu Dhabi, Capital Events, the Group's event management arm, held a series of meetings with international organisations and industry representatives to introduce upcoming editions and explore participation opportunities.

These engagements supported the promotion of the 2027 editions of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX), the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX) and the International Defence Conference (IDC), alongside the Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Conference (UMEX) and the International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR), highlighting the opportunities these events provide for exhibitors, delegations and industry specialists to connect and collaborate.

With the conclusion of SOFEX Jordan 2026, the UAE Pavilion concludes its international defence exhibition programme for 2026, having provided participating entities with a platform to present their products and solutions to a specialised audience, explore opportunities for industrial and technological cooperation with international organisations and companies, and promote the defence and security events organised by ADNEC Group in Abu Dhabi.

Held biennially under the patronage of His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein and supported by the Jordanian Armed Forces, SOFEX Jordan is among the region's leading defence and security exhibitions, bringing together official delegations, government representatives, specialists, manufacturers and defence and security industry leaders from around the world.