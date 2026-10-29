Accertify Formalizes Partner Ecosystem As Fraud, Payments, And Chargebacks Converge Into A Single Risk Surface - Aetoswi...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Accertify, a leading fraud decisioning provider whose Predictive Yes Platform helps merchants say yes to more good customers, more revenue, and more growth, today announced the launch of the Accertify Partner Program, a formalized partnership ecosystem connecting payment providers, orchestrators, commerce platforms, and consultancies to Accertify's network-powered fraud intelligence.

Partners can join through two tracks. The Referral track lets partners make a single introduction while Accertify handles the sale, implementation, and support. The Reseller track lets partners sell Accertify on their own contract and own the client relationship and margin. Partners that integrate with Accertify follow a defined certification path, so clients get a tested, supported connection from day one.

Every client a partner brings joins a consortium where good customers verified anywhere in the network get through faster everywhere, and bad actors seen anywhere are stopped everywhere. In 2025, Accertify processed more than 10 billion transactions representing over $1 trillion in commerce, prevented $5.8 billion in fraud and abuse, and recovered $481 million through chargeback management.

“Fraud no longer stops at checkout, and neither does risk,” said Emma Lindley, Chief Development Officer at Accertify.“The same bad actors exploit account creation, payment authorization and chargebacks, yet merchants are often left managing each through different providers. Merchants shouldn't have to connect those dots on their own. Through our Partner Program we're bringing payments, commerce and advisory partners together, making it easier to recognize risk across the customer journey and approve more good customers with confidence.”

“DEUNA and Accertify share one objective: helping businesses grow revenue,” said Jose Maria Serrano, co-founder of DEUNA.“DEUNA brings a smarter payments stack, and Accertify brings intelligent fraud prevention. Joining the Accertify Partner Program builds on those complementary strengths to help our clients turn more payment opportunities into business growth.”

Learn more about the Accertify Partner Program at accertify/partnerships.

About Accertify

Accertify enables commerce by doing one thing extraordinarily well: pinpointing fraud. The company's Predictive Yes Platform helps businesses say yes to more – more good customers, more revenue, and more growth – without getting burned. It's a precise, confident, data-backed yes, made possible by joining signals across the entire customer lifecycle through unmatched data volume, layered AI-powered models, and a consortium approach that protects clients from bad actors spotted anywhere in the network while unlocking business with good actors verified anywhere in the network. With more than 10 billion transactions and over $1 trillion in commerce processed in 2025 alone, Accertify delivers the intelligence and precision that fraud and payments teams need to say yes confidently and enable growth. That's the More Yes difference. Learn more at accertify.

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