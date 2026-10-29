Sharjah Unveils Uruk: A New Generation Of Sustainable Cities Built For The Post-AI Era

MENAFN - AETOSWire) In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of American University of Sharjah and Chairperson of Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park, a pioneering model for a new generation of cities designed for the post-AI era called“Uruk”.

The project was revealed at the opening of the second edition of Sharjah Next, through a strategic partnership between Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK), American University of Sharjah (AUS) and SEE Holding, bringing together their capabilities in innovation, scientific research and sustainable urban development.

Uruk introduces a new vision for urban living, harnessing artificial intelligence and resource independence to create abundance in resources and time, enhancing quality of life and wellbeing.

Designed to achieve self-sufficiency and produce all its energy from solar, wind and biogas, the city will also integrate groundwater desalination, treated water reuse and circular waste management. Indoor and outdoor farming, fish, eggs and honey production, and private farming plots for residents will support local food production, complemented by suppliers across Sharjah.

Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SPARK, said:“Our ambition is to create an AI-powered innovation city, where technology is embedded into its foundations from the outset. A city where researchers work alongside entrepreneurs, global companies collaborate with universities, ideas are tested in real-world settings, and innovations move faster from the laboratory into society.”

Faris Saeed, Founder and Chairman of SEE Holding, said:“The true measure of progress is not what technology can achieve, but what it makes possible for people. When a city produces its essential resources, manages them intelligently and eases everyday demands, it gives residents something invaluable: more time for family, creativity, health and community life.”

Uruk will deploy robotics and intelligent systems to support everyday services, including deliveries, cleaning and security, reducing routine demands on residents. Its urban design will prioritize walking and cycling, alongside electric and shared mobility solutions.

The city will also function as a living laboratory for research and innovation, enabling researchers, students and entrepreneurs to develop and test emerging technologies in real-world conditions, with residents actively participating in shaping solutions that address community needs and accelerate their application.

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