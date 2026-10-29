Ogold Doubles User Base To 2 Million In Six Months, Accelerating Its Digital Gold And Silver Expansion

OGold, the UAE-based Shariah-compliant gold and silver-backed super app, has surpassed two million users, doubling its user base in just six months and marking a significant milestone in its mission to make precious metals ownership more accessible to everyday consumers.

This growth reflects OGold's commitment to making precious metals ownership more accessible, enabling users to buy, sell, save and redeem physically backed gold and silver from just AED 1, with 24/7 access through a single digital platform. Beyond potential gains from changes in precious metals prices, OGold lets users earn additional gold and silver on eligible holdings, with annual earnings of up to 5% on both gold and silver. This means 100 grams of eligible gold could generate up to 5 additional grams annually.

OGold offers physically backed gold and silver holdings securely stored in insured vaults, with flexible redemption into physical bars and coins from recognised brands, including SAM Precious Metals, Emirates Gold and PAMP, through delivery or in-person collection. Supported by company-level and individual-level insurance coverage and a Shariah-compliant framework, the platform prioritises security and transparency. Further enhancing convenience, the OGold Platinum Mastercard, available in physical and virtual formats, enables customers to access the value of their holdings, bridging traditional wealth preservation with modern technology.

“Our vision has always been to make gold and silver accessible to everyone, transforming precious metals from traditional stores of wealth into an integral part of everyday financial life,” said Bandar Alothman, Founder of OGold.“Reaching two million users is a strong validation of that vision and the trust our customers place in us. As we grow, we remain committed to redefining how people own, grow and access their gold and silver through innovation, transparency and accessibility.”

OGold's growth is further supported by strategic partnerships with Botim, Valura, Mawarid Finance, Mastercard, NymCard, MoneyHash and others, strengthening its capabilities and presence in the UAE's digital financial ecosystem. Building on its milestone, OGold remains committed to enhancing customer trust, expanding its precious metals offerings and making gold and silver an accessible part of everyday financial life.

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