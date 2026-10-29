Sambanova And Emergys Partner To Accelerate Enterprise Agentic AI Deployment

(BUSINESS WIRE )--SambaNova, the AI chip company delivering the highest performance inference, today announced a strategic partnership with Emergys, a digital transformation services company, to accelerate the deployment of agentic AI from pilot to production for enterprise customers. Emergys will provide professional services, managed services, AI platform operations and customer success services to SambaNova customers, from first deployment through ongoing operation and optimization.

Agentic AI is driving a sharp rise in inference demand. NeoClouds, sovereign AI providers and enterprises increasingly want to serve it from capacity they control: as a cloud for their customers, in-country, or on premises. Bringing that capacity online goes beyond hardware. It takes deployment, model onboarding, capacity planning, monitoring, and round-the-clock service operations.

“Tokens are becoming a strategic resource, and more organizations want to produce them, whether to sell as a service, keep in-country, or power their own agents,” said Abhi Ingle, Chief Customer and Solutions Officer at SambaNova.“SambaNova provides the full stack inference solution optimized for energy efficiency and fast inference. Emergys gives customers a proven team to deploy SambaNova's platform while running and managing it as a production service.”

The partnership pairs SambaNova's full-stack inference platform, built on its Reconfigurable Dataflow Unit (RDU) chips and systems, with Emergys' experience deploying and running business-critical platforms for global enterprises. Together they help customers bring an inference cloud online quickly and run it as a production service for their users and applications.

Enterprise AI in Production with SambaNova

The companies already work together. Emergys recently deployed a sovereign AI platform on SambaNova for a major energy company, extending AI assistants into job safety analysis, finance, audit and engineering services. Emergys reported that the deployment reduced costs by 40%: "We've deployed SambaNova for our clients and seen what it does for cost and speed," said Krish Prabhu, CEO of Emergys. "This partnership gives our customers the dual benefit of leveraging our Inference Engineering expertise as well as our world-class Enterprise Solutions and Data Science & AI practices – resulting in a faster path to production and meaningful business outcomes."

SambaNova and Emergys will jointly pursue enterprise, regulated and sovereign AI opportunities globally.

About Emergys

Emergys is a digital transformation services company that helps enterprises design, deploy, operate and optimize business-critical technology platforms. Combining professional services, managed services and customer success expertise, Emergys enables clients to accelerate adoption and realize sustained value from their technology investments. Learn more at emergys.

About SambaNova

SambaNova is a leader in next-generation AI infrastructure, providing a full-stack platform that powers efficient AI inference for enterprises, NeoClouds, AI labs and service providers, and sovereign AI initiatives worldwide. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in San Jose, Calif., SambaNova delivers chips, systems, and cloud services that enable customers to deploy state-of-the-art models with superior performance, lower total cost of ownership, and rapid time to value.

For more information, visit sambanova or contact .... Connect with SambaNova on LinkedIn, X and YouTube for company news, AI inference insights and technology demonstrations.

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