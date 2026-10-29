Parse Biosciences And Nomic Announce 100 Million Cell, Multimodal AI-Ready Dataset For Immune Biology

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Parse Biosciences, the leading provider of scalable and accessible single-cell sequencing and a QIAGEN company, and Nomic Bio, a leader in high throughput proteomic profiling, today announced their partnership to generate Cascade, a 100 Million cell foundational dataset to understand the human immune response. The dataset's scale and depth will give pharma partners cellular- and protein-level insight into immune biology, accelerating their ability to identify and validate new drug targets.

Cascade has already drawn foundational partner commitments from leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, including GSK, Pfizer, Sanofi, Graph Therapeutics, and Turbine, underscoring the demand for large-scale, multimodal immune data in drug discovery.

Cascade is a multimodal, perturbation dataset that captures how immune cells respond to treatment across multiple timepoints, and the largest AI-ready resource of its kind for immune modeling. The dataset will combine 100 million single-cell RNA-seq profiles with more than 11,000 proteomic secretome profiles, capturing how different immune cell types respond to over 150,000 individual and combinatorial cytokine and drug perturbation conditions. By pairing transcriptomic and proteomic readouts of the same immune responses over time, Cascade will provide researchers an unprecedented view into the mechanisms driving human immune signaling, filling a critical data gap for building predictive, virtual cell models.

The single cell RNA-seq data generation will be performed in Parse's GigaLab, a high throughput service lab capable of profiling billions of cells a year. These data will be paired with proteomic secretome data that will be generated through Nomic's Omini 1000 platform, which will measure more than 1,000 secreted proteins across all samples.

“Biological AI modeling has hit a data bottleneck. Despite their central role in drug discovery, there is a surprisingly small amount of available data measuring the human's immune response to key perturbations like cytokines and other drugs. Cascade is a critical step to revealing these interactions, and we expect to dramatically improve the predictive power of our partner's AI models as a result.” said Charlie Roco, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer at Parse Biosciences.

“AI models of immune biology need to capture not only how cell states change, but also the protein signals cells use to communicate,” said Milad Dagher, co-founder and CEO of Nomic Bio.“Cascade brings quantitative, time-resolved protein measurements together with single-cell data at a scale that can help researchers model how immune responses develop and predict how they change under new perturbations.”

Parse and Nomic continue to welcome additional partners. For licensing inquiries, visit .

About Nomic Bio

Nomic was founded to make measuring biology easier and enable scientists to extend lives by making proteomics accessible, scalable, and routine. Powered by its proprietary nELISA® technology, Nomic delivers large-scale, quantitative, and cost-effective protein data to accelerate discovery, development, and translation. Its end-to-end service combines flexible content, expert support, and analysis-ready outputs, enabling seamless integration of proteomics across all stages of drug and biomarker development. Nomic's mission is to make proteomics ubiquitous for modern biology. To learn more, visit nomic or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Parse Biosciences

Parse Biosciences, a QIAGEN company, is a global life sciences company whose mission is to accelerate progress in human health and scientific research. Empowering researchers to perform single cell sequencing with unprecedented scale and ease, its pioneering approach has enabled groundbreaking discoveries in cancer treatment, tissue repair, stem cell therapy, kidney and liver disease, brain development, and the immune system.

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