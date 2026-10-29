Tablet Press Output Calculation Explains How Punch Count And Turret Speed Affect Actual Production

(MENAFN- GetNews) Wenzhou, Zhejiang, China - October 2 9 , 2026 - Theoretical output of a rotary tablet press is punch count x turret speed x 60. A 40-station press running at 105 rpm produces 252,000 tablets per hour on paper. Real output is that figure reduced by start-up, sampling, rejects and changeovers, and the reduction is usually larger than buyers expect. The Formula and What Each Term Means

Output (tablets/h) = number of punch stations x turret speed (rpm) x 60. Each station makes one tablet per revolution on a single-sided discharge.

Double-sided discharge doubles the result. Some models discharge twice per revolution, so confirm the discharge arrangement before using the number. Effective output = theoretical output x utilisation. Utilisation accounts for start-up, in-process control stops, dust extraction pauses, rejects and format changes. Worked Example with Published Figures The table below uses the published specifications of the GZPK range. The last column back-calculates the turret speed implied by the stated maximum capacity, which is a useful check: the implied speed should sit inside the machine's stated speed range.

Model Punch stations Stated max capacity (tablets/h) Stated turret speed (rpm) Speed implied by max capacity (rpm) Main motor power (kW) GZPK-40 40 260,000 11-105 108.3 7.5 GZPK-32 32 210,000 11-105 109.4 7.5 GZPK-26 26 160,000 11-102 102.6 11

Where the implied speed falls outside the stated range, the nameplate capacity was measured under conditions that differ from the speed specification - a different tool format, a different discharge arrangement or a different test material. This is a legitimate question to put to the supplier during URS review rather than a reason to reject the figure.

Why Real Output Falls Below the Calculation



Speed is limited by the product, not the press. Poor-flowing or poorly compacting blends cannot run at maximum turret speed without weight variation or defects. Tablet presses are usually run well below nameplate speed for this reason.

In-process checks remove time. Weight, hardness, thickness and friability sampling take the line out of production at defined intervals.

Start-up and shut-down are not producing. On short campaigns these fixed losses dominate the shift balance. Rejects are output too. Tablets removed by the rejection chute or by metal detection have consumed machine time and powder.

What to Ask the Supplier Before Comparing Two Presses

Which tool format and punch count the stated capacity was measured with.Whether the figure is single-sided or double-sided discharge.Which material and tablet size the test used, and the acceptance band applied to weight.The speed range that the control system actually allows in production, not only the mechanical limit.What the press does at the top of the range: main compression force is 80 kN on the 26- and 32-station models and 100 kN on the 40-station model, with 20 kN pre-compression across the range, and dwell time at high speed is what decides whether the tablet forms properly.

Turning an Annual Target into a Speed Requirement

Work backwards from the annual volume. For 400 million tablets a year on 250 working days, two shifts of 7.5 effective hours each:



Required hourly output = 400,000,000 / (250 x 2 x 7.5) = 106,667 tablets/h.

At 90% utilisation the press has to run at about 118,500 tablets/h theoretical. A 26-station press at 102 rpm gives 159,120 tablets/h theoretical, which covers the requirement with margin; the same press running at 80 rpm gives 124,800, which leaves little headroom.

The same arithmetic applies to every module on the line. The slowest module sets the ceiling, and sizing the press above the capacity of the coating or packing step simply moves the bottleneck.

Aligned Machinery was founded in 2004 and operates its production base in Zhejiang Province with five subsidiaries and factories. It holds more than 68 independently developed patents and serves more than 550 companies in over 100 countries. The company entered the oral dissolving film equipment market in 2018. CE documentation is available for the products supplied, and equipment is designed in line with GMP requirements.

FAQ

How do you calculate tablet press output per hour?

Multiply the number of punch stations by the turret speed in rpm and by 60. A 40-station press at 105 rpm gives 252,000 tablets per hour theoretical. Double the result if the press discharges twice per revolution.

Why is actual output lower than the nameplate capacity?

Because nameplate capacity is theoretical. Actual output is reduced by start-up and shut-down, in-process control sampling, rejects, and by running below maximum speed when the blend will not compact or feed consistently at speed.

What turret speed do I need for 400 million tablets a year?

On 250 working days with two 7.5-hour effective shifts you need about 106,700 tablets per hour of real output, or roughly 118,500 theoretical at 90% utilisation. A 26-station press at 102 rpm gives 159,120 theoretical, which covers it; the same press at 80 rpm gives 124,800, which leaves little headroom.

Does a higher punch count mean more output?

Not by itself. More stations raise output at a given speed but reduce the maximum tablet diameter the turret can accept, because the die diameter and pitch circle set the limit. Capacity has to be read together with tablet size.

What should a capacity acceptance test specify?

The tool format and punch count, the turret speed, the test material, the run duration, the sample size for weight and hardness, and the acceptance band. Without those conditions a tablets-per-hour figure cannot be verified.

About Us

Founded in 2004, Aligned Machinery was born in Shanghai and has built its production base in Zhejiang Province. With five subsidiaries and factories across its network, the company is a technology-driven enterprise covering the full spectrum of R&D, manufacturing, sales, and after-sales services for pharmaceutical and packaging machinery.