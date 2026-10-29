USD/JPY Forex Signal 29/10: ¥159 Breakout Targets ¥161
- I am buying this pair on a break above the 159 level with a stop loss at 157.8, and a target of 161. The U.S. dollar continues to see a bit of bullish pressure as we head into the Fed decision, as we continue to get paid holding longs here.
I think at the end of this press conference, we may have the answers that we're looking for as far as how hawkish the Federal Reserve is going to be. But I would also throw in there that Friday morning, tentatively, we get a Bank of Japan interest rate decision. While they are not expected to do anything either, they may say something to upset the markets. You just never know.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewI am still bullishI look at this as a market that is remaining very much a buy-the-dip market, and you do get paid at the end of every day. What I am hoping for is a little bit of a pullback toward the ¥157.50 level, maybe even ¥157, that I can take advantage of and start buying cheap dollarsOn a move above ¥159, I am also bullish. I think we will probably threaten ¥160 at that point. Breaking above there could open up the floodgates. I do think, ultimately, the U.S. dollar continues to strengthen against the Japanese yen.Want to trade our USD/JPY forex analysis and predictions? Here's a list of forex brokers in Japan to check out.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment