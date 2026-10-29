EUR/USD Forecast 29/10: Sell Rallies Near 1.1200
That being said, not much has changed here for me other than I'll be waiting for the statement and the potential decision. I don't think the decision is going to be much. Most traders believe that December is still a very live contract month in the futures market, as well as for interest rate decisions.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewI like the idea of fading short-term spikes.Ultimately, I believe that the euro probably still faces quite a few problems. The first of which, of course, would not only be a hawkish Fed and inflation in America, but you also have to worry about energy and whether or not it's going to make it to the European Union, French debt, etc. It's all the same story it's been for a while.Because of this, I like the idea of fading short-term spikes. This would be especially true near the 1.1250 level, although I don't know that we'll get that far. But a failure to clear the 1.12 level would also be a selling opportunity from everything I seeUnless the Federal Reserve completely goes dovish this afternoon, I just don't see how the euro recovers completely. That being said, keep in mind that we do have an ECB meeting and announcement in the morning. So the moves that you make in this pair will probably have to be pretty quick.Ready to trade our Forex EUR/USD forecast? We've shortlisted the best European brokers in the industry for you.
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