Bitcoin Price Outlook 29/10: 5 Signals Put $100K In Focus
Drilling down to the hourly chart, we can see new bearish signs, with new lower resistance levels. There is one near $82,000 but the more exciting one is at $80,321. Watch carefully to see if this level holds for clues as to the next likely major price movement.Bitcoin Price Chart – Testing $80,000 AgainMy Take on BTC/USDA daily close below $80,000 with the resistance at $80,321 holding will be a very bearish sign of an impending major breakdown. If the price closes below the recent swing low at $79,146 that will be quite a decisive bearish sign.I have exited my long trade in Bitcoin, Support & Resistance LevelsMy previous BTC/USD signal on 19th October gave a profitable short trade from the rejection of the resistance level at $82,875.Today's BTC/USD SignalsRisk 0.50% per trade.Trades may be taken before 5pm Tokyo time Friday.Long Trade Idea
- Go long after a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe following the next touch of $77,157. Place the stop loss $100 below the local swing low. Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is $100 in profit by price. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the trade is $100 in profit by price and leave the remainder of the position to ride.
- Go short after a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe following the next touch of $80,321, $82,073, or $84,508. Place the stop loss $100 above the local swing high. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is $100 in profit by price. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the trade is $100 in profit by price and leave the remainder of the position to ride.
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