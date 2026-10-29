Solana Fights To Hold $100 As Monthly Selling Builds

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Solana is defending $100 after a 16% monthly drop. Watch the $99 support zone and $103 resistance as the tight range develops. This crypto coin has spent the past month giving back a large part of its earlier recovery, and the selling has left it resting on a round number that carries real weight. For several days now, the price has refused to move far in either direction. Top Regulated Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money Solana (SOL), a high-throughput layer-1 blockchain, dropped again today, testing the lower edge of the range it has held all week before buyers pulled it back to defend the line's Monthly Decline Has Paused Near $100 The month has been rough. Solana is down around 16% over the past four weeks, a sharp reversal from the strength it showed earlier in the autumn. Much of that decline came in steps, with each attempt to stabilize giving way to another leg lower, and the past week added roughly 6% more to the loss The last several days changed the rhythm. Rather than keep falling, Solana settled into a tight band between about $99 and $104, holding the $100 area as a rough floor. Today tested it again. Price spiked above $103 overnight, then dropped quickly to a low near $99.30 on heavier volume before recovering to the $100 mark. A drop that is bought back is better than one that keeps going, but repeated tests of the same floor tend to wear it down.$100 Is the Support Solana Keeps Testing Solana trades at $100.40, down about 3% on the day and roughly 6% on the week, holding near 16% below where it stood a month ago. Solana Price | Price: TradingView The recent range is narrow. Price has traded between $99 and $103.70 over the past few days, and today it swung across most of that band, from an overnight high above $103 to a low near $99.30 before returning to $100. The $100 round number is the level that matters. Solana has leaned on it repeatedly this week, and it marks the support the market keeps defending. Below it, the $99.30 session low and the round $99 area are the first markers of a breakdown.A Tight Range Does Not Yet Signal a Base A tight range after a sharp decline is easy to mistake for a base. Compression like this usually resolves in the direction of the larger trend, and over the past month that trend has been firmly down. Today's quick drop to $99.30 showed how little it takes to push Solana to the edge of the range, which is not the behavior of a market building strength. The month keeps the caution grounded. Solana has lost around 16% in four weeks and sits about 20% lower on the year, well below the high it set at the start of 2025. The six-month trend is still positive, which can make the recent drop feel like a pause in a larger recovery, but a 16% month is not a pause, and the past week has been spent unable to pull away from a round number it keeps slipping toward.A Recovery Above $103 Would Improve the Setup Reclaiming $102 and pushing back toward the $103 ceiling would shift the odds, turning the tight range into a base rather than a pause before another drop. That is the move that would matter. Holding $100 keeps Solana from breaking down, but after a 16% month, defending a round number is the least a recovering market should do, not evidence that the decline is over Is Trapped Between $99 Support and $103 Resistance The next sessions come down to $100 and $103. A break below the $99.30 low and the round $99 level would confirm the monthly decline is extending, with little visible support beneath. A push back above $103 would suggest the range was accumulation rather than a pause on the way lower. Solana has spent the week pinned between the two, and today it drifted back toward the floor, which leaves the balance tilted toward the sellers.