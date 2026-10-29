Deutsch de Drei Schweizer Marken unter den 100 wertvollsten der Welt Original Read more: Drei Schweizer Marken unter den 100 wertvollsten der

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Three Swiss brands have made it into the world's top 100 most valuable brands. Zurich Insurance, Nescafé and Nestlé feature in this year's ranking by the brand consultancy Interbrand. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Three Swiss brands among world's 100 most valuable This content was published on October 29, 2026 - 09:33 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Zurich Insurance comes out on top, ranking 58th with an estimated brand value of $15 billion (CHF12.42 billion), according to the“Best Global Brands” report published on Thursday. This also makes Zurich the highest-ranked of the four new entrants in this year's ranking.

The other two Swiss brands are part of the Nestlé Group. Nescafé ranks 70th with a brand value of $12.1 billion. Compared with the previous year, the value of the coffee brand has fallen by 6%. The Nestlé corporate brand ranks 84th with a value of $9.7 billion. Its value remained unchanged year-on-year.

Luxury watchmakers are missing

It is striking that not a single Swiss luxury watchmaker features in the top 100. Well-known brands such as Rolex, Omega, Tag Heuer, Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet have not made it into the ranking. This is despite the fact that several international luxury brands, such as Hermès, Louis Vuitton, Chanel and Cartier, are represented.

The report does not explain why these Swiss export products – arguably the best known – are missing from the ranking. However, one of the requirements for inclusion is the availability of sufficient publicly accessible financial data. This could pose a particular hurdle for privately owned watch manufacturers.

+ The meltdown at Nestlé

That said, another Swiss brand could be added in future. The sports footwear manufacturer On is listed by Interbrand among the ten so-called“Brands to Watch”. This watch list features brands that the consultants believe have the potential to rise into the top 100 in future.

Apple remains the most valuable brand

According to Interbrand, the combined value of the top 100 brands has risen by 8.1% to a record total of around $3.9 trillion. The value of 68 brands increased compared with the previous year.

Apple remains at the top with a brand value of around $515 billion. Microsoft follows in second place with just under $444 billion, followed by Google with just over $389 billion.

The remaining places among the ten most valuable brands are occupied by Amazon, Samsung, Nvidia, Instagram, Coca-Cola, Toyota and YouTube.

+ How we produce news in English

Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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