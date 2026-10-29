Português pt Suíça aposta em IA própria para ganhar espaço entre gigantes Read more: Suíça aposta em IA própria para ganhar espaço entre gig

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Swiss start-up Giotto is taking a gamble by launching a sovereign artificial intelligence (AI) operating system for the general public. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss AI is forging a different path from US and Chinese giants This content was published on October 29, 2026 - 15:19 4 minutes Matthieu Hoffstetter, RTS

This marks an unprecedented Swiss push into a global market overwhelmingly dominated by United States and Chinese giants, such as ChatGPT and DeepSeek. Switzerland is now seeking to showcase its own strengths.

In the global race for generative AI, the American and Chinese trailblazers are taking the lion's share. However, some Swiss players are hoping to play the role of spoiler. Giotto has already rolled out its tool to large companies such as Groupe Mutuel, RUAG and SAP, and is now targeting the general public.

Another notable success story is Apertus. The large language model, developed in Switzerland, has surpassed six million downloads in a year, overtaking French rival Mistral. This unexpected success is a reward for taking a novel approach.

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This content was published on Oct 15, 2026 As AI-driven cyberattacks outpace human defenders, open models like Switzerland's Apertus could level the playing field – if they don't end up in the wrong hands.

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