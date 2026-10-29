ING Webinar On The 2027 Rates Outlook: The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly
The US 10-year Treasury hitting 6% in 2027 is not as far-fetched as it sounds. AI and productivity, extraordinary fiscal deficits, and stubborn inflation could combine to keep global rates under upward pressure. But which force will ultimately dominate? What could Treasury Secretary Bessent do if yields surge? And what if inflation proves stickier than market expectations suggest? Or is all that overblown, and we land in a less dramatic place? We explore the forces that could drive each scenario.
In the eurozone, the inflation shock may be changing rather than disappearing – is it, and if so, what are the implications? To what extent could second-round inflation pressures, heavy bond supply and rising global real rates complicate the outlook, even if the ECB turns more dovish? Meanwhile, France's growing debt challenge adds another source of uncertainty for euro sovereign markets. How bad can this get for bond markets and rates? Will bond supply finally test investor appetite?
Join ING experts as we explore the key scenarios for US and euro rates in 2027, and where the biggest risks and opportunities lie. Sign up here.
Speakers
Padhraic Garvey, Regional Head of Research, Americas
Michiel Tukker, Senior UK & Eurozone Rates Strategist
Benjamin Schroeder, Senior Rates Strategist
Details
Date: Wednesday, 4 November
Time: 1400 GMT/1500 CET/0900 ET (change)
The webinar will last 45 minutes, including a Q&A session at the end.
The event will take place online and the waiting room will open 60 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.
A joining link will be emailed following registration and you will receive a reminder email 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.
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