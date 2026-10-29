The $294 Billion Peptide Boom: Biotech Companies Positioned For The Next Wave Of Growth - Financial News Media

MENAFN - Financial News Media) Breakthroughs in obesity, diabetes, oncology, and targeted therapies are driving fresh interest in peptide-based medicines and the companies developing the next generation of treatments.

New York, NY –October 29, 2026 – Peptide-based medicines are becoming a bigger force in the pharmaceutical industry, and the money flowing into this field reflects that shift. Obesity and diabetes treatments have put peptides in the spotlight, but the opportunity reaches much further, including cancer research, targeted therapies, and new approaches to treating complex diseases. Grand View Research estimates that the global peptide therapeutics market was worth approximately $140.9 billion in 2025 and could reach $294.6 billion by 2033. That projected growth is drawing attention to drug developers working on new treatments, as well as companies supplying the technology and manufacturing capacity needed to bring them to market. Those seeking high-growth opportunities in wellness and biotech should watch these companies as they pursue major expansion and market momentum: The Precision Peptide Company Inc. (OTCQB: PNGAF) (CSE: BPC), Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO), Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE: HIMS), Enhanced (NYSE: ENHA), Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY).

There may be another opportunity behind the headlines: making the peptides themselves. Producing these compounds can require specialized equipment, technical expertise, and tightly controlled manufacturing processes. Grand View Research projects the global peptide synthesis market will grow from approximately $961 million in 2024 to $1.84 billion by 2033. For investors, that puts both established pharmaceutical companies and smaller biotechnology players on the radar. Companies with promising drug candidates, proprietary technology, credible research programs, or the ability to manufacture peptides at scale could have room to grow as the market expands. Still, this is biotech, where the upside can be substantial but the risks are real. Clinical trial failures, regulatory delays, funding needs, and competition can quickly change a company's prospects. The key is to look beyond the market's growth and focus on which companies can turn their science into commercially viable products.

Five Peptide Industry Catalysts That Should Be Watched1:

A Growing Global Market: Peptide therapeutics revenue could reach $294.6 billion by 2033, according to Grand View Research. Obesity and Diabetes Drug Demand: GLP-1 medicines have brought peptide-based treatments into the mainstream and increased attention on next-generation therapies. More Demand for Specialized Manufacturing: The peptide synthesis market could nearly double between 2024 and 2033, creating opportunities for companies with the expertise and capacity to produce complex compounds. Smaller Biotech Companies with Potential: Public companies advancing proprietary peptide technology or promising drug candidates could attract attention as they report clinical progress, partnerships, or licensing deals. Milestones That Could Move Stocks: Trial results, regulatory decisions, manufacturing agreements, and commercial launches may become important catalysts for individual companies.

The Precision Peptide Company Inc. (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) Quadruples U.S. Telehealth Formulary to 16 Prescription Therapies Across Seven Therapy Areas – The Precision Peptide Company (the“Company” or“BPC”), a publicly traded wellness company focused on advanced peptide formulations and delivery systems, today announced that it has quadrupled its U.S. telehealth formulary to 16 prescription therapies across seven therapy areas, less than four months after launching nationwide telehealth access.

Highlights

Prescription formulary grows from 4 therapies to 16 in under 4 months since the Company's nationwide telehealth launch Seven therapy areas now covered: weight management, performance and growth hormone support, recovery, longevity and cellular health, immune support, cognitive health and sexual wellness Multi-therapy stacked protocols introduced, allowing clinicians to combine therapies into a single personalized program The Company's total portfolio now stands at 23 products across 3 formats: needle-free patches, oral and topical formulations, and clinician-prescribed therapies Every prescription is issued by a U.S.-licensed clinician and compounded in the United States, shipped to patients in all 50 states

The expansion builds on the Company's 503A sterile compounding agreement (see news release dated June 2, 2026), its prescription and telehealth infrastructure partnership (see news release dated June 9, 2026) and its consumer-facing telehealth website (see news release dated July 7, 2026).

The expanded formulary spans:

Weight management, including GLP-1 protocols (semaglutide and tirzepatide) and Lipo-B Performance and growth hormone support, including sermorelin Recovery Longevity and cellular health, including NAD+ and glutathione Immune support Cognitive health Sexual wellness, including PT-141

Alongside single therapies, the Company has introduced stacked protocols: multi-therapy programs that a clinician can tailor to a patient's goals and manage as one ongoing plan, rather than as separate prescriptions.

Patients complete a secure online health assessment, which is reviewed by a U.S.-licensed clinician to determine whether a therapy is clinically appropriate. Approved prescriptions are compounded in the United States by a licensed 503A pharmacy and shipped directly to patients across all 50 U.S. states.

With 16 prescription therapies, the Recovery Patch (its BPC-157 transdermal patch) and six oral and topical formulations, the Company now offers 23 products under one brand. Needle-free first, every format available.

Pratap Sandhu, CEO of The Precision Peptide Company, commented: “In July we opened the door with a handful of therapies. Four months later we cover seven therapy areas and 16 prescription therapies, with stacked protocols on top. That is the platform we set out to build: one U.S. company where a customer can start with a needle-free patch, add a daily capsule and move into a clinician-prescribed program, without ever leaving the brand. Breadth is what turns a first purchase into a long-term relationship, and we are not finished adding to it.” Continued... Read this full release and additional news for Precision Peptide Company by visiting:

Recent News, Strategic Developments, and Growth Catalysts Shaping the Biotech and Pharmaceutical Sectors Include:

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE: HIMS), the leading global health and wellness platform, recently announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

“Hims & Hers is delivering a world-class health experience at a global scale and a reasonable price for the nearly 3 million people who rely on us for access to care. We're proving, quarter after quarter, that helping people feel great and delivering strong results aren't mutually exclusive,” said Andrew Dudum, co-founder and CEO.“We have never been better positioned to move faster or go further than we are today. As we rebuild the consumer health experience from the ground up with a doctor-led AI clinical engine, the depth and breadth of our relationships with customers worldwide has never been greater. Every quarter, we raise the standard for what care should look like everywhere: high-quality, personal, and accessible.”

“Our second quarter results were defined by a significant re-acceleration in our growth profile and the continued expanding reach of our platform,” said Yemi Okupe, Chief Financial Officer.“Domestic revenue growth accelerated to 16% year-over-year, and our international business grew more than 17-fold, strengthened by the close of our Eucalyptus acquisition in June. We expect our domestic business to continue accelerating through the second half of the year. This momentum, combined with the meaningful efficiencies we're generating from our investments in AI and technology, positions us to make access to high touch, comprehensive care more affordable for our customers while also significantly expanding our reach internationally. As a result, we are raising our 2026 revenue outlook and building increased conviction in our 2030 targets of at least $6.5 billion in revenue and $1.3 billion in Adjusted EBITDA.”

Enhanced (NYSE: ENHA), the elite sports competition and performance products company, recently announced the addition of American swimmer Hunter Armstrong to its athlete roster. The two-time Olympic gold medalist and former world record holder joins a growing group of internationally accomplished athletes representing Enhanced.

Olympic Champion Hunter Armstrong Joins Enhanced – Armstrong, 25, is a Dover, Ohio, native and two-time Olympian with three Olympic medals. He earned gold in the 4×100-meter medley relay at the Tokyo Olympics before adding gold in the 4×100-meter freestyle relay and silver in the 4×100-meter medley relay at the Paris Olympics.

An accomplished competitor across backstroke and freestyle, Armstrong won individual world titles in the 50-meter backstroke at the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka and the 100-meter backstroke at the 2024 World Championships in Doha. He previously held the long-course 50-meter backstroke world record and competed collegiately at West Virginia University and Ohio State University.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) recently announced results from two post hoc analyses of the REDEFINE 1 trial presented at The Menopause Society 2026 Annual Meeting in San Diego. In an analysis of 2,309 women with obesity or overweight, CagriSema 2.4 mg / 2.4 mg (cagrilintide 2.4 mg and semaglutide 2.4 mg) was associated with an average weight loss of 25.0% at week 68, compared with 3.0% with placebo, if all patients adhered to treatment. In a second analysis of 1,902 women with overweight or obesity assigned post hoc by menopausal status, average weight loss at week 68 was 26.7%, 24.8% and 23.1% in premenopausal, perimenopausal and postmenopausal women, compared with 2.1%, 1.7% and 2.6% with placebo, respectively.

“Many women with obesity or overweight experience weight gain as they move through menopause, and it is important to explore investigational products such as CagriSema across the reproductive lifespan,” said Michelle Skinner Moore, PharmD, MBA, interim head of clinical development, medical and regulatory affairs and vice president, medical affairs at Novo.“CagriSema has the potential to be the first amylin analog and GLP-1 RA combination therapy for weight management, and these REDEFINE 1 data show it was associated with significant weight loss for women with obesity or overweight. These findings add to the body of evidence from the REDEFINE clinical program.”

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY), the maker of Mounjaro (tirzepatide) and Foundayo (orforglipron), recently announced positive topline results from TRANSCEND-T2D-2, a head-to-head Phase 3 trial comparing retatrutide with injectable Ozempic 2 mg in adults with type 2 diabetes. At 80 weeks, retatrutide met the primary and all key secondary endpoints, delivering greater A1C reduction and substantially more weight loss than Ozempic.

Kenneth Custer, Ph.D., Executive Vice President and President of Lilly Cardiometabolic Health:“Head-to-head trials show patients and physicians how a potential new medicine compares with treatments that are available and reimbursed today. In TRANSCEND-T2D-2, the first Phase 3 trial comparing retatrutide with another incretin medicine, retatrutide delivered greater A1C reduction and more than double the weight loss of the highest approved dose of Ozempic for type 2 diabetes. Based on these results and those from across our Phase 3 program, we believe retatrutide, if approved, could shift the treatment paradigm for people living with type 2 diabetes, obesity and related cardiometabolic conditions.”

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