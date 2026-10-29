Govt Extends Textile PLI Scheme Till 2033-34, Cuts Minimum Turnover Threshold To Rs 100 Crore To Support Msmes

MENAFN - KNN India)The government on Wednesday extended the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for textiles until 2033-34 for companies approved under its fourth round and reduced the minimum turnover requirement to widen participation, particularly among micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The textiles ministry lowered the minimum turnover criterion under Part 2 of the scheme, which covers manufacturers with lower investment commitments, to Rs 100 crore from Rs 200 crore. The scheme was originally scheduled to run until 2029-30.

The extension is intended to provide approved applicants with a longer investment and operational horizon to establish and expand manufacturing capacities, the ministry said.

Application Window Reopens for New Applicants

The ministry will reopen the online application portal from November 1 to December 31, 2026, for companies seeking incentives to manufacture man-made fibre (MMF) apparel, MMF fabrics and technical textiles.

The move aims to expand domestic manufacturing, attract investment, generate employment and strengthen India's position in global textile value chains.

Existing Participants Can Migrate to Round 4

Companies participating in Rounds 1, 2 and 3 that have not claimed or received any incentives will also be eligible to migrate to Round 4, subject to withdrawal of their existing applications.

The revised provisions seek to encourage fresh investment and enable greater participation by MSMEs and mid-sized manufacturers.

Eligible companies can submit applications through the ministry's portal.

(KNN Bureau)

