ARTPOWER Launches Tortoise Platform To Boost Artists' Financial Confidence
The tools within tortoise are tailored to artists' working realities, offering flexible budgeting for irregular incomes and a complimentary Rate Calculator. This calculator combines living wage data with an artist's experience and career aspirations to help determine appropriate compensation. According to early data from tortoise, 83 percent of artists on the platform work across at least two practices. Furthermore, nearly half of all rates generated through the Rate Calculator were voluntarily shared with the Artist Rate Database, signaling a strong desire among artists for greater transparency and shared knowledge regarding the value of creative labor.
The tortoise platform is a key component of ARTPOWER's broader ecosystem, which aims to enhance artists' financial self-determination through integrated tools, resources, community, and shared knowledge. Additional information and access to the free Rate Calculator are available at artpower/tortoise.
Source: Hyperallergic
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