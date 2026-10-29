Documenta 16 Expands Curatorial Team With Raven Chacon, Three Advisers

MENAFN - USA Art News), the artistic director for, has expanded her curatorial team, announcing four new appointments. Among them, Diné artist, composer, and musicianwill serve as curator-at-large.

The three new curatorial advisers are Osei Bonsu, Timea Junghaus, and Noam Segal. Chacon, the first Indigenous artist to receive the Pulitzer Prize for Music in 2022, previously exhibited at Documenta 14 in 2017 as part of the collective Postcommodity. Bonsu, a British Ghanaian art historian, currently holds the position of senior curator of international art for Africa and its diaspora at Tate Modern. Junghaus, an art historian and curator, is recognized as a“leading figure in the field of contemporary art and critical thinking among the Sinti and Roma in Europe,” according to a release. She was the founding executive director of the European Roma Institute for Arts and Culture in Berlin from 2017 to 2025 and curated the inaugural Roma Pavilion at the 2006 Venice Biennale. Segal is a curator and scholar whose work focuses on the intersection of contemporary art and technology. She is currently associate curator at the Guggenheim Museum in New York, where she chairs the LG Guggenheim Award.

Beckwith, who also serves as deputy director and chief curator at the Guggenheim Museum, stated:“I couldn't be more thrilled to work with these brilliant makers and scholars whose convictions are as strong as their commitment to collaborative practice.” Last August, Beckwith announced an all-female core curatorial team comprising Carla Acevedo-Yates, Romi Crawford, Mayra A. Rodríguez Castro, and Xiaoyu Weng.

Documenta 16 is scheduled to run from June 12 to September 19, 2027, at various locations in Kassel, Germany. A release details that“The exhibition and programs will honor artists as they navigate a world in turmoil, developing strategies and new possibilities for living together amid planetary indeterminacy. Improvisation, experimentation, and collective learning will open new paths.” Last month, Beckwith informed the German publication Die Zeit that“a few” invited artists had declined to participate in Documenta 16. When asked for clarification, Beckwith explained:“Some have the impression that they are not free in Germany to show what they want to show. Others criticize the stance that Germany has taken on the Gaza war.” The previous edition of the quinquennial, Documenta 15 in 2022, faced controversy, with some politicians making allegations of antisemitism against the exhibition and certain participating artists. Following that edition, Documenta implemented a new code of conduct that explicitly defined antisemitism, including the statement that criticism of Israel is“a racist endeavor.”

Source: ARTnews