MENAFN - USA Art News) A proposed triumphal arch near, part of theplans, is being framed as a“generational defense opportunity,” according to court filings cited by Politico.andargue that thestructure would serve as a base for counterterrorism efforts within the

Hegseth stated,“The Arch is a generational national defense opportunity to mitigate these evolving threats. It will be utilized as a dual-purpose structure: a major national monument that also incorporates military utility to support Homeland defense.”

The court filing asserts that domestic security forces require a location with enhanced sightlines“overlooking major national sites and frequented by national officials” to address complex, technologically advanced security threats, particularly Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) like commercial drones, in the NCR's“dense urban landscape.” The arch has faced opposition from some lawmakers and veterans' groups due to its proximity to Arlington Cemetery.

Mullin emphasized the need to co-locate personnel from various agencies within“regional fusion centers, joint operations centers, and other centralized entities of structures” to establish a unified network. He identifies an elevated, central, and strategic NCR location as ideal. The proposed arch would include an observation deck and gilded figures, increasing its height to 250 feet. Integrated security features such as sensors and communications equipment would also be part of the design.

A hearing is scheduled for Friday to determine if the White House has the authority to construct the monument at its proposed site, at the head of the Memorial Bridge over the Potomac River. Judge Tanya S. Chutkan, an Obama appointee, is overseeing the case. If approved, construction could commence as early as November 5.

Source: Artforum