ICOM Adopts Revised Ethics Code Emphasizing Museums' Social Role

MENAFN - USA Art News) Therecently adopted a revised Code of Ethics for Museums, significantly expanding its emphasis on the social role and civic function of institutions in a world facing increasing racial divisions and political tensions. This updated code builds on the official definition of a“museum” approved in Prague in

That 2022 definition characterized museums as“a not-for-profit, permanent institution in the service of society” that“researches, collects, conserves, interprets and exhibits tangible and intangible heritage.” It also stipulated that museums must be“open to the public, accessible and inclusive,” foster“diversity and sustainability,” operate ethically and professionally“with the participation of communities,” and provide experiences for“education, enjoyment, reflection and knowledge sharing.” The definition balanced traditional preservation with a new accountability for interpretation, whom they serve, and who participates in meaning-making.

The revised Code of Ethics for Museums acknowledges the global diversity of museums and sets common ethical principles across areas like governance, education, and societal relationships. It offers flexibility for implementation in varying cultural, legal, professional, and resource contexts and includes a practical guide for staff. ICOM identified three major challenges for museums: the impact of artificial intelligence on understanding history, culture, science, creativity, and art; the climate crisis, urging museums toward carbon neutrality and audience awareness; and confronting their historical role in colonial power dynamics, particularly in light of ongoing restitution cases.

The five core principles of the Code of Ethics for Museums are:

Service to society: Museums are now seen as civic, inclusive, and reparative institutions protecting and interpreting tangible, intangible, and digital heritage. This inclusion of digital heritage marks a significant expansion, echoing a recent UNESCO report. The code urges collaboration with diverse communities to foster dialogue, human rights, social justice, and peace.“When opposing opinions or conflicts arise due to cultural differences, museums should be safe spaces for dialogue and promote mutual understanding,” the document states. This principle emphasizes inclusive participation, combating discrimination, addressing social exclusion, promoting equitable access, and pursuing long-term social, environmental, cultural, and financial sustainability. Professionalism: New recommendations address workplace ethics, safety, and digital responsibility for museum staff. Aligning with the latest UNESCO report, it recognizes digital tools are not neutral and impact knowledge, ownership, representation, and risk. Museum leaders must oversee these tools, ensuring they“cause no harm.” Staff must consider ethical implications, environmental impact, misinformation potential, and effects on intellectual property, Indigenous rights, and data sovereignty. The code also covers conflicts of interest.“Every museum should create and make public a policy on accepting gifts, favors, loans, invitations or other benefits to help staff and volunteers avoid conflicts of interest,” it specifies. Another principle states,“Everyone who works in or with museums should work actively to prevent illicit trafficking in cultural property.” Education: The document portrays museums as platforms for knowledge sharing and reflection, moving away from a top-down model. It promotes dialogue, lifelong learning, multilingual and intercultural exchange, active learning, and critical thinking, with a strong emphasis on respecting and engaging with Indigenous Peoples' traditional knowledge, practices, languages, laws, rights, and customs. The code also advocates for collaboration with local and other communities on the representation and display of associated items, validating diverse forms of knowledge.“To enhance social relevance, inclusivity and meaningful engagement, audience feedback should be integrated into program development,” the code states. Community engagement is crucial for reparative practices, meaning museums should acknowledge and help rectify past injustices, support cultural rights, and enable communities to reconnect with their history. Regarding technology, the document calls for attention to how digital media affects users, ensuring measures are in place to protect audiences' physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Collection stewardship: Collections, including tangible, intangible, and digital heritage, are held“in trust for society.” The code advises against treating collections as isolated museum property, instead urging respect for diverse perspectives and the rights of heritage-holding communities. For human remains and artifacts incorporating them, decisions should be made in collaboration with known descendants or communities of origin. Stricter due diligence standards are now required for all acquisitions, regardless of whether they are through purchase, gift, loan, bequest, or exchange.“Museums should ensure that all objects are obtained in compliance with applicable laws regulating the ow

Source: Observer Arts