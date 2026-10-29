Gretchen Scherer Unveils Historical Interiors In“In Time”

MENAFN - USA Art News) Artistis presenting her new solo exhibition,“In Time,” atin New York. The exhibition, which opened today and runs through, showcases Scherer's maximalist paintings of opulent, art-filled interiors, from drawing rooms to palatial halls.

Scherer's oil and acrylic works on panel depict half-imagined spaces inspired by real locations, celebrating craftsmanship and beauty. Her canvases, devoid of figures except for those within portraits, suggest recent human activity. The exhibition features pieces like“A French Cafe with Paintings” (2026), which transforms a Beaux Arts interior into an ad hoc gallery displaying works such as Gustav Klimt's“The Kiss” (1908-09) and Henri Toulouse-Lautrec's“At the Moulin Rouge” (1892-95).

Additional works in the exhibition include“A Secret Room, Beneath the Ambrosiana Library” (2025),“Kenwood House, Library” (2026),“A Sepulcher Chamber with Paintings, Rome” (2026),“Wilanow Palace, Painting Room” (2026),“The National Gallery at Night” (2026), and“Petit Trianon, Reception Room” (2026). Scherer's choice of oil as a medium for her works also nods to the historical examples she incorporates.

Source: This Is Colossal