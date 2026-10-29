Phillips UK Reports 22.3 Percent Revenue Drop In 2025 Filing

MENAFN - USA Art News) Phillips UK's turnover decreased byin 2025, falling from(£33.18 million) in 2024 to(£25.76 million), according to a new filing with Companies House, the UK government agency that maintains corporate records. Despite the revenue decline, the auction house's pre-tax loss narrowed significantly to(£10.54 million) in 2025, a substantial improvement from(£46.51 million) the previous year.

The previous year's losses were largely attributed to a one-time, non-cash charge of approximately $35.9 million (£27 million) related to the revaluation of balances with other Phillips entities. Gross profit for Phillips UK also saw a 6 percent reduction, moving from $20.86 million (£15.68 million) to $19.57 million (£14.72 million). These figures specifically cover Phillips's UK accounts and do not reflect its broader operations in the US, Europe, or Asia.

In 2025, Phillips conducted 23 auctions in London, which was four fewer than in 2024. Aggregate UK auction sales for 2025 totaled $122.6 million (£92.2 million), representing a 31.3 percent decrease from $178.6 million (£134.3 million) in 2024. This total includes the hammer price of sold property plus the buyer's premium. Conversely, private treaty sales recorded a notable increase, rising by 23.1 percent to $39.6 million (£29.8 million) in 2025, up from $32.2 million (£24.2 million) in 2024. These private treaty sales represent the gross value of transactions conducted outside of auction.

A Phillips spokesperson told ARTnews that the company is a global business operating across the United States, Europe, and Asia.“The accounts filed at Companies House relate to only certain elements of our international operations and do not reflect the financial performance of Phillips as a whole or how the business is performing today,” the spokesperson stated, adding,“This follows a strong 2025, when global sales increased by 10 percent and private sales grew by 66 percent.” The spokesperson also projected that 2026 is expected to be one of the most successful years in Phillips's history, driven by a focused strategy and robust commercial performance.

The auction house, headquartered in London and New York, is owned by the Russian luxury retailer Mercury Group. The filing acknowledges that Phillips and its group have“historically been loss making and are in a net liability position at the reporting date.” The directors confirmed they received written assurance from Mercury Group Trading Limited, Phillips's ultimate parent company, of its intent and financial capacity to provide continued“financial support.” However, the filing also noted that Phillips remains reliant on its ultimate beneficial owners, whose support“cannot be guaranteed.” Both the directors and the auditor highlighted this as a“material uncertainty” that“may cast significant doubt” on the group's ability to continue as a going concern.

The filing details several factors influencing the group's operating results and liquidity, including the“overall strength of the various worldwide economies and financial markets,”“foreign currency exchange rate movements,” the“importance of proper authentication and/or validation of provenance,” and“competition with other auctioneers and with art dealers.” Additional considerations include art market demand, resources for know-your-customer (KYC) checks to prevent money laundering, and“continued support from the group's ultimate controlling party.”

Leadership changes during 2025 included the resignation of former chief executive Ed Dolman as a director on June 7, 2025. Paul de Bono serves as chief operating officer for Europe. Chief financial officer Annette Schwaer resigned on August 19, 2026, the same day CEO Martin Wilson was appointed a director. Earlier, Miety Heiden, chairman of private sales, and Jonathan Crocket, chairman for Asia, also departed the auction house. A former Phillips employee, speaking anonymously, indicated the auction house is introducing handbags into its categories.

Source: ARTnews