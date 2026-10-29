Parents will change 2,555 nappies in their first year with their baby.

A study of 2,000 mums and dads of children under five found 47 per cent wished they had been better prepared for life with a newborn, while just 38 per cent felt they had enough information before becoming a parent.

It found 39 per cent wish someone had told them the number of nappies they would get through before they started a family.

Getting out of the house was one of the first challenges, as parents said it took them an extra 33 minutes to get out the door, and in the rush parents commonly forgot baby wipes (31 per cent), spare baby clothes (30 per cent) and nappies (21 per cent).

Almost half (48 per cent) had experienced a nappy leak while away from home, with 22 per cent forced to cut an outing short because of one.

A further 41 per cent had dealt with a full "poonami" while out and about, while parents found themselves changing nappies in places they never expected, including cafes and pubs (42 per cent), the boot of a car (39 per cent) and even on a park bench (12 per cent).

The research, commissioned by Rascals [], the nappy and wipes brand behind the Real Talk Takeover, which aims to bring the practical, unfiltered realities of newborn life into the open and help parents feel more prepared for the moments traditional advice can overlook.

Dr Lillie Parker, who has partnered with the brand, said:“The first days and weeks at home with a newborn are very special but can also be overwhelming and unpredictable.

“Parents are often given some information about key topics like infant feeding and sleep, but far less about the everyday moments, such as how long it can take to leave the house, where they may end up changing a nappy or what to do when a leak strikes a long way from home.”

The study also found parents spend an estimated £3,253 during their child's first year, including more than £588 on nappies alone.

The practical impact stretched beyond nappies, with parents facing an additional four loads of washing each week and many surprised by how much their social life changed after having a baby.

When they needed reassurance, 92 per cent found themselves searching online in the middle of the night for answers to baby-related questions.

The most common searches included "how to get my baby to sleep?" (40 per cent) and whether their baby's poo was normal (35 per cent).

Despite the amount of information available, 17 per cent said they mostly learned through trial and error once their baby arrived, according to the OnePoll research.

Parents trusted their own parents for advice most (43 per cent), ahead of GPs, midwives or other medical professionals (33 per cent) and their partner (20 per cent).

The first few days at home were identified as the time parents needed advice most (27 per cent), while establishing a routine that worked for their family and successfully leaving the house alone with their baby were among the milestones that helped build confidence.

Dr Lillie Parker, added:“Rascals understand that real life with a baby rarely goes exactly to plan.

“The Real Talk Takeover is about being honest about those moments and helping parents feel more prepared and less alone when they happen.

“Confidence as a parent takes time and often builds gradually as parents find the routines, products and practical solutions that work for their family.

“However, many parents will face the same struggles and knowing this can make those early days feel a little less daunting.

“By talking more openly about the realities of newborn life, we can hopefully help mums and dads feel supported and reassured that they are doing just fine.”

THE TOP 20 THINGS PARENTS WISH THEY KNEW BEFORE HAVING A BABY:

1. How difficult it can be to leave the house on time

2. How quickly your phone camera roll would become mostly baby pictures

3. How much your social life would change

4. How many nappies you will get through

5. How much washing there would be

6. How messy nappy leaks and blowouts can be

7. How much extra washing a baby creates

8. How expensive the first year can be

9. How often you would eat one-handed

10. That silence from your baby can feel suspicious

11. That you would learn to identify different cries like a baby detective

12. You will end up changing nappies in awkward places, such as on public transport or in public toilets

13. How repetitive the day-to-day routine can be

14. How much time you would spend Googling baby-related questions

15. How much advice you would receive from other people

16. Having to change nappies in awkward places

17. How much time you spend Googling baby-related questions

18. That a tiny sock can disappear more often than your own keys

19. How often you would leave the house with baby sick, milk or food on your clothes

20. How hard it can be to get a wriggling baby dressed