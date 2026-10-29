Missionirnewsbreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) To Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results On Nov. 12

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP), a security technology company developing the nation's first Autonomous Security Force, announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2026, after market close on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. The company will host a conference call featuring members of its executive management team to discuss the results and provide additional commentary. The call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) the same day.

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About Knightscope

Knightscope is a security technology company building the nation's first Autonomous Security Force. As a managed service provider, the Company delivers autonomous machines, AI-driven software, and licensed security agents as one accountable operation, under one contract, to help protect people, property, and critical infrastructure. Knightscope's long-term mission is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to KSCP are available in the company's newsroom at

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