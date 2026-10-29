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Missionirnewsbreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) To Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results On Nov. 12


Date: 2026-10-29 02:52:21

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP), a security technology company developing the nation's first Autonomous Security Force, announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2026, after market close on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. The company will host a conference call featuring members of its executive management team to discuss the results and provide additional commentary. The call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) the same day.

To view the full press release, visit

About Knightscope

Knightscope is a security technology company building the nation's first Autonomous Security Force. As a managed service provider, the Company delivers autonomous machines, AI-driven software, and licensed security agents as one accountable operation, under one contract, to help protect people, property, and critical infrastructure. Knightscope's long-term mission is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to KSCP are available in the company's newsroom at

About MissionIR

MissionIR (“MIR”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on assisting IR firms with syndicated content to enhance the visibility of private and public companies within the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MIR is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MIR brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MIR is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

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