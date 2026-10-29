Ainewsbreaks Nightfood Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: NGTFD) Featured In Ainewswire Editorial On AI-Driven Semiconductor Equipment Demand

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Nightfood Holdings (OTCQB: NGTFD), operating as TechForce Robotics, announced its placement in an AINewsWire editorial titled“Semiconductor Equipment Market Outlook: How AI Demand Is Driving Test, Packaging and Inspection Growth.” The editorial examines how growing demand for artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure is driving investment in semiconductor manufacturing, testing, packaging and inspection equipment. Citing TrendForce estimates, the article notes that capital spending by the nine largest cloud companies is projected to reach approximately $830 billion in 2026, highlighting the importance of automated production and inspection technologies in supporting semiconductor manufacturing.

The editorial highlights Nightfood's expansion into semiconductor production technology through its recent acquisition of certain CoWoS automated optical inspection technology. The company is also planning a 20,000-square-foot production facility in Taiwan, with initial deliveries targeted for late November or early December 2026, subject to production readiness and customer orders. The editorial was published by AINewsWire, one of more than 75 brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio at IBN.

To view the full press release, visit

About Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a TechForce Robotics)

Nightfood Holdings, Inc., doing business as TechForce Robotics, is an advanced robotics and automation company focused on delivering intelligent, scalable solutions for industrial and commercial applications. The Company integrates robotics, artificial intelligence and software-driven systems to optimize operations, improve efficiency and enable next-generation automation.

TechForce Robotics partners with organizations to design and deploy customized robotic solutions that address evolving operational requirements.

About TechForce Advanced Manufacturing

TechForce Advanced Manufacturing, Inc. is a Nevada corporation formed to develop, manufacture, commercialize, install and support semiconductor automation and inspection systems. Its initial focus is expanding Wafer Sorter and AOI production for wafer-based semiconductor and CoWoS-related advanced-packaging applications, while pursuing future applications supporting emerging Chip-on-Panel-on-Substrate (“CoPoS”) manufacturing processes.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NGTFD are available in the company's newsroom at

About AINewsWire

AINewsWire (“AINW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (“AI”), including the technologies, trends and trailblazers driving innovation forward. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, AINW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, AINW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

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