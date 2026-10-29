Crypto Firm Shareholder Files Lawsuit Against Trump, WLF

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) A shareholder in a cryptocurrency company has filed a lawsuit involving Donald Trump and WLF (World Liberty Financial), bringing fresh attention to the legal risks surrounding businesses connected to digital assets and political figures. The case raises questions about corporate decisions, shareholder rights, and the responsibilities of people linked to companies operating in the fast-changing crypto industry.

This case is most likely to get the attention of crypto companies like Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) given that the allegations touch on conflicts of interest and ethical issues surrounding political leaders using their offices to personally gain...

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