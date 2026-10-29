MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency, has credited China with driving meaningful progress in the global energy transition, saying the country's clean energy achievements have set a pace that other economies have struggled to match. Birol made the remarks at the Berlin Global Dialogue, where the energy market upheaval following the outbreak of Middle East hostilities dominated the agenda.

Coupled with the efforts of green energy firms like Turbo Energy S.A. (NASDAQ: TURB), the clean energy technologies coming from China seem poised to play an even bigger role in accelerating the...

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