Industry Leaders Spotlight AI Supply Chain Innovations At AAPSCM 2026 Summit, Set 2027 Conferences In Riyadh And Dallas

Two-day summit brings together procurement, supply chain, tech, and academic leaders to advance AI innovation, industry resilience, and global collaboration.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The AAPSCM® 2nd Global Procurement, Supply Chain, AI & Logistics Summit 2026 successfully concluded its two-day gathering on October 26–27, 2026, in Dallas, Texas, spotlighting the transformative role of artificial intelligence, supply chain resilience, and emerging technologies in shaping the future of global business.

The event also highlighted professional excellence through the AAPSCM® Global Recognition Awards 2026 and set the stage for continued international engagement with the announcement of upcoming conferences in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and Dallas, Texas, in 2027.

AI Innovation and Supply Chain Resilience Dominate Industry Discussions

Key discussions centered on the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence in procurement and supply chain operations, digital transformation, supply chain resilience, logistics innovation, strategic sourcing, and workforce development.

Participants explored how emerging technologies can enhance operational efficiency, strengthen decision-making, improve supply chain visibility, and help organizations navigate an increasingly complex and interconnected global business environment.

The summit also underscored the importance of responsible AI adoption, investment in human capital, and stronger collaboration between industry and academia to prepare professionals and organizations for the next generation of technological and economic challenges.

Reflecting on the success of the event, Dr. Richmond S. Adebiaye, AAPSCM®, emphasized the importance of transforming the knowledge gained during the summit into practical industry outcomes.

“The success of our 2026 Global Summit demonstrates the growing importance of collaboration, innovation, and professional excellence in transforming global procurement and supply chains. Over these two days, we witnessed an extraordinary exchange of knowledge on artificial intelligence, supply chain resilience, and emerging industry practices,” said Dr. Adebiaye.

“Our vision is to turn these insights into measurable industry impact through responsible innovation, workforce development, and stronger international partnerships. We look forward to continuing this momentum in Riyadh on April 6–7, 2027, and returning to Dallas on October 25–26, 2027.”

Turning Industry Knowledge Into Measurable Global Impact

Beyond knowledge sharing, the summit reinforced the need for organizations to translate innovative ideas into actionable strategies that deliver measurable results.

According to Dr. Adebiaye, the discussions demonstrated the importance of aligning technological advancement with practical business needs, particularly as organizations face evolving supply chain risks, operational challenges, and growing demands for efficiency and sustainability.

By fostering dialogue among professionals from diverse industries and academic institutions, the summit supported AAPSCM®'s broader mission of promoting excellence, innovation, and international cooperation.

AAPSCM® Global Recognition Awards 2026 Honored Outstanding Industry and Academic Leaders

Another important component of the 2026 summit was the AAPSCM® Global Recognition Awards, celebrating distinguished professionals and organizations for their leadership, achievements, and contributions to procurement, supply chain management, education, workforce development, and technological innovation.

The 2026 honorees included:

Ms. Jovelyn Larson

Vice President, Strategic Sourcing, Wells Fargo Bank

Distinguished Strategic Sourcing & Procurement Leadership Award 2026

Don and Linda Carter School of Business at Dallas Baptist University

Ethical Leadership & Professional Development Award 2026

Mr. Mohamed Alhilal

Chief Executive Officer, Kafaat Competencies Skills Training Company

Distinguished Leadership in Procurement & Supply Chain Professional Development Award 2026

Kafaat Competencies Skills Training Company

Training Organization

Procurement & Supply Chain Training Excellence Award 2026

Dr. Roxanne Kemp

President, Ebed-Melech University, Florida

Distinguished Higher Education Leadership & Global Workforce Development Award 2026

Dr. James Wacker

Dean of Business, Coker University, Hartsville, South Carolina

Distinguished Academic Leadership & Procurement and Supply Chain Education Excellence Award 2026

Mr. Hamad Abdulla Almarzooqi

Head of Procurement & Supply Chain, Mohamed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Distinguished Procurement & Supply Chain Leadership in Higher Education Award 2026

Mr. Riyadh Haj Hasan

Operations Manager, IVORY Training, Saudi Arabia

Professional Training Operations & Workforce Development Excellence Award 2026

Mr. Ryan Siefert

Chief Executive Officer, Teric Technology

Technology Leadership & Digital Transformation Excellence Award 2026

The diverse backgrounds of the honorees also reflected the global nature of procurement, supply chain management, and professional development, with award recipients representing organizations and institutions across the United States, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

AAPSCM® Expands Global Engagement With 2027 Conferences in Riyadh and Dallas

Building on the momentum generated by the Dallas summit, AAPSCM® announced two major international conferences scheduled for 2027, reinforcing its commitment to advancing professional excellence and strengthening international industry collaboration.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - April 6–7, 2027

AAPSCM® will host its next international conference in Riyadh, bringing together industry leaders, procurement professionals, supply chain executives, technology experts, and academic representatives to continue discussions on innovation, artificial intelligence, logistics, and workforce transformation.

The Riyadh conference will provide an additional platform for professional networking, knowledge exchange, and collaboration across international markets.

Dallas, Texas, USA - October 25–26, 2027

AAPSCM® will return to Dallas for its 4th Global Conference, continuing its efforts to connect global professionals, encourage innovative business practices, and advance procurement and supply chain management excellence.

About AAPSCM®

American Association of Procurement, Supply Chain and Tourism Management is a professional organization committed to advancing excellence in procurement, supply chain management, logistics, leadership, and professional development. Through international conferences, professional recognition programs, industry engagement, and knowledge-sharing initiatives, AAPSCM® promotes innovation, continuous learning, workforce development, and collaboration among professionals, academic institutions, and organizations worldwide.

AAPSCM® Global Conference Communications Team

AAPSCM®

+1 803-998-2189

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Industry Leaders Spotlight AI Supply Chain Innovations at AAPSCM 2026 Summit, Set 2027 Conferences in Riyadh and Dallas News Provided By Surge PR October 29, 2026, 18:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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