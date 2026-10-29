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Roto-Rooter Turns Thanksgiving Plumbing Rush Into Support for Local Families

29.10.2026 / 17:48 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Annual Giving Thanks Food Drive invites customers to donate food during service calls and receive $55 off their plumbing or drain service CINCINNATI, OH - October 29, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - As families prepare for Thanksgiving and food pantries face increased holiday demand, Roto-Rooter, North America's largest provider of plumbing and water cleanup services, is turning one of its busiest times of year into an opportunity to give back through its annual Giving Thanks Food Drive. Throughout November, customers at participating Roto-Rooter locations can donate one or more non-perishable food or pet food items during a plumbing or drain service call and receive $55 off service. Technicians collect donations directly from customers and return them to local branches for distribution to community food pantries. The timing is especially fitting for Roto-Rooter. The day after Thanksgiving is traditionally the company's busiest day of the year, as large holiday meals, extra guests and increased kitchen use put added strain on household plumbing systems. At the same time, millions of families across the country are facing a different kind of pressure. Nearly 48 million Americans, including more than 14 million children, experienced food insecurity in 2025. “Thanksgiving is an incredibly busy time for our technicians, but it's also a time when people are thinking about how they can help their neighbors,” said Paul Abrams, Director of Public Relations at Roto-Rooter.

“The Giving Thanks Food Drive makes it easy to participate. If we're already coming to your home for service, you can hand your donation directly to your technician and help support families in your own community.” Last year, Roto-Rooter collected more than 50,000 donated items through the program. Since the Giving Thanks Food Drive began, participating locations have contributed more than 250,000 items. Requested donations include canned and shelf-stable foods, boxed milk, cooking essentials, baby food and formula, diapers and wipes, pet food and household items such as dish soap and laundry detergent. Donors are asked to avoid perishable foods and glass containers. Roto-Rooter's Cincinnati Home Office will donate the items it collects to CAIN (Churches Active in Northside). At the same time participating branches across the country will support food pantries and community organizations in their local markets. The 2026 Giving Thanks Food Drive runs November 1 through November 30. Customers at participating locations can receive $55 off their plumbing or drain service with a qualifying donation. The offer cannot be combined with other coupons or discounts. For more information, visit rotorooter/fooddrive. About Roto-Rooter Services Company Roto-Rooter Services Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Chemed Corporation (NYSE: CHE), provides plumbing and drain cleaning services for residential and commercial customers. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Roto-Rooter serves customers through its network of local service operations across the United States and Canada.

Media Contact

Paul Abrams

Director of Public Relations

...

(513) 762-6434

News Source: Search Atlas

29.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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