MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) JCB Partners with Hanoi Metro to Introduce JCB Contactless Payment in Hanoi

HANOI, Vietnam, Oct 29, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., Japan's only international payment brand, and Hanoi Metro One Member Limited Liability Company (Hanoi Metro) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on the introduction of JCB transit on Hanoi's urban railway network.







Under the collaboration, JCB transit is scheduled to launch in early 2027, enabling JCB Cardmembers to use their JCB contactless cards or compatible devices to tap directly at metro fare gates, providing a fast, convenient and seamless travel experience.

The introduction of JCB transit in Hanoi marks an important step in JCB's efforts to expand contactless payment solutions for public transportation and support the development of cashless payment in Vietnam.

The service is expected to provide greater convenience for international visitors, including travelers from Japan, Korea, Taiwan and other markets, allowing them to use their familiar JCB payment method when traveling on Hanoi's metro network without the need to purchase a separate transit ticket or carry cash.

Takumi Takahashi, Executive Vice President, JCB International Co., Ltd., said:

“JCB International is delighted to collaborate with Hanoi Metro to introduce JCB transit in Hanoi. We hope this service will provide greater convenience to JCB Cardmembers and contribute to the development of a modern and cashless public transportation ecosystem in Vietnam.”

JCB International and Hanoi Metro will continue to work closely together to complete the necessary preparations, with JCB transit targeted for launch in early 2027.

ENDS

About JCB

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 72 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 181 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit:

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