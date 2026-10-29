CMG Stock Sees Slew Of Price Target Reductions Post Q3 Report RBC Sees Upside To 2027 Comparable Sales
|Analyst
|Old PT
|New PT
|Telsey Advisory
|$48
|$40
|RBC Capital
|$45
|$40
|Bernstein
|$50
|$43
|JPMorgan
|$37
|$36
|KeyBanc
|$42
|$40
|Mizuho
|$37
|$35
|Citi
|$43
|$41
|Guggenheim
|$36
|$32
|Freedom Capital
|$39
|$35
Source: The Fly
Telsey Advisory lowered its price target to $40 from $48 while maintaining an 'Outperform' rating. The firm cited progress on Chipotle's Recipe for Growth strategy, marketing efforts and operational improvements, alongside macroeconomic headwinds and the Cyclospora outbreak. Telsey said it viewed the risk-reward as favorable at current valuation levels, according to The Fly.
Freedom Capital also cut its price target to $35 from $39 and maintained a 'Hold' rating, describing the quarter as mixed and the risk-reward as balanced at current share levels, The Fly reported.
CMG Q3 Results At A Glance
Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) reported its third-quarter results on Wednesday after the market closed, with revenue rising 9.6% year over year to $3.29 billion, in line with analyst expectations. Adjusted earnings came in at $0.27 per share, below the $0.29 consensus estimate, according to Fiscal AI estimates.
For 2026, Chipotle maintained its outlook for comparable restaurant sales growth in the low-single-digit range and expects to open 350-370 restaurants, including 10-15 international partner-operated locations. Around 80% of new company-owned restaurants are expected to include a Chipotlane.
For 2027, the company expects to open 340-360 company-owned restaurants in the U.S. and Canada, as well as approximately 15-25 company-owned and partner-operated restaurants outside those markets.
How Retail Views CMG
Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was 'neutral' with 'high' message volumes.
One Stocktwits user said they had added 13,000 shares of $CMG at approximately $30 and planned to buy another 17,000 shares.View this Stocktwits post
CMG shares have dropped over 17% year-to-date.
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