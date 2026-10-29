TANAKA MIRAI Lab., JAF MEDIA WORKS, And Della Begin Joint Research To Visualize Drivers' Conditions Through Analysis Of Sweat Components
|TANAKA MIRAI Lab.
|Establishing the research framework, analyzing components in each sample, and advancing various initiatives toward future applications in sensors and other devices.
|JAF MEDIA WORKS
|Collecting sweat and saliva samples from drivers in actual driving environments for transport (vehicle towing) operations and conducting questionnaire surveys.
|Della
|Providing healing music incorporating research data and findings from psychological and medical perspectives.
Comments from Representatives of Each Company
TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.
Masahiro Ito, Chief Researcher, TANAKA MIRAI Lab.
We believe that human sensations and emotions will become increasingly important in the future. This will require technologies capable of exploring and expressing them. In this study, three companies from very different industries are joining forces to take on the challenge of representing the human condition. We hope this study will yield findings that allow us to capture at least some aspect of the human experience.
JAF MEDIA WORKS Co., Ltd.
Toshihiro Toritsuka, Director
For drivers, accurately assessing their own fatigue and stress is fundamental to safe driving. At present, however, they have little choice but to assess subjective symptoms such as perceived fatigue and drowsiness largely through their own judgment. This can lead to situations in which they push themselves too hard because they believe they can cope or feel a sense of obligation to their work. If a technology that allows fatigue and stress to be assessed easily using a tiny amount of sweat becomes available, we expect that objective assessments could help discourage driving beyond one's limits and reduce the risk of traffic accidents.
Della Inc.
Kunihito Ikeda, Chief Director, Sound Wellness Lab
We have conducted repeated evaluations of various effects related to sleep and stress, primarily using sound. Meanwhile, we feel that sweat analysis and stress associated with mobility represent new fields that have emerged through collaboration among the three companies. Having this opportunity to contribute to a new field through the science of sound is a major step forward for us. Ultimately, it is the human mind and body that control our actions. We hope this study will provide clues for understanding the underlying mechanisms.
Company Information
About TANAKA MIRAI Lab.
TANAKA has been advancing a transformation of its overall business toward the year 2085, the 200th anniversary of its founding, with the aim of“creating a future that no one has ever seen before.” As part of this initiative, TANAKA launched TANAKA MIRAI Lab., an organization to advance this transformation and create the future.
TANAKA MIRAI Lab.'s mission is to envision an unseen future and realize various possibilities by conducting research derived from“kisho (precious and rare) value.”
Official Website
About JAF MEDIA WORKS Co., Ltd.
JAF MEDIA WORKS is a multimedia company that connects people, mobility, and society and is part of the Japan Automobile Federation (JAF). Its wide-ranging media businesses for automobile users include producing and managing JAF Mate, which has a circulation of over 13.5 million copies, and the online magazine JAF Mate Online; providing the traffic safety e-learning service JAF Traffic Safety Training; various advertising services; website development; publishing; and operating the news site KURU KURA.
JAF MEDIA WORKS Corporate Website
About Della Inc.
Della Inc., a healing music label offering music that is gentle to the body and mind, aims to create sound suited to people's lifestyles, environments, and mental and physical conditions. In recent years, it has repeatedly evaluated sound developed on the basis of physiological data, and has worked to contribute to preventive medicine, including mental health, and to promote music therapy.
Official Website
About TANAKA
Since its foundation in 1885, TANAKA has built a portfolio of products to support a diversified range of business uses focused on precious metals. TANAKA is a leader in Japan regarding the volume of precious metals it handles. Over many years, TANAKA has manufactured and sold precious metal products for industry and provided precious metals in such forms as jewelry and assets. As precious metals specialists, all Group companies in Japan and worldwide collaborate on manufacturing, sales, and technology development to offer a full range of products and services.
With 5,778 employees, the group's consolidated net sales for the fiscal year ended December 2025 were 1,097,813 million yen.
TANAKA Industrial Precious Metal Materials Portal
Product inquiries
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Press inquiries
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Press Release:Source: TANAKA MIRAI Lab.
Sectors: Metals & Mining, Automotive, Healthcare & Pharm, Art, Music & Design, Automation [IoT]
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