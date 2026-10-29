Acrow Detour Rental Bridge Provides Safe, Reliable Access During Bridge Replacement Project In King County, Washington

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Temporary modular solution ensures a remote community remains connected to essential services until a new permanent structure can be constructed

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acrow, a leading international bridge design and engineering firm, has announced one of its modular steel bridges has been installed over the South Fork Skykomish River near the town of Baring in King County, Washington. The temporary installation restores a vital transportation link for a small community south of the river after the historic Baring Bridge sustained significant damage during severe storms that impacted the Pacific Northwest in December 2025.

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2019, the Baring Bridge was a one-lane timber and steel cable suspension bridge built in 1930, one of only two remaining vehicular wooden suspension bridges in the state. Carrying traffic on NE Index Creek Road over the South Fork Skykomish River near U.S. Route 2, it provided the only vehicular access for some 170 properties. Despite being repaired over the years, its load limit was reduced in 1995 and lowered further to three tons after heavy rainfall and flooding during last year's storm event. Although the bridge had been slated for a non-emergency replacement several years back, the further weight restriction created an urgent need to restore full access for emergency responders, utility providers and essential deliveries.

To reestablish a safe and reliable route across the river as quickly as possible, an Acrow modular steel bridge was selected to serve as a temporary detour until construction of the new permanent Baring Bridge is completed. Installed just downstream of the damaged structure, the temporary bridge not only restores access for residents and critical services but also allows construction equipment to reach the south side of the river during the replacement project.

The modular bridge was provided to project contractor Johansen Construction Company for assembly and installation. The single-lane bridge is 280 feet (85.34m) long and 13.78 feet (4.2m) wide and has an epoxy coated deck. It was designed to a live load of AASHTO HS-20. Preliminary work at the site began in April 2026, with assembly of components commencing in late May. The temporary bridge was installed in late June using a full cantilever launch method. Following completion of ancillary work, vehicular traffic was switched onto the temporary bridge on 6 August.

Construction of the new permanent bridge is currently scheduled to begin in 2029, with the temporary Acrow bridge maintaining a safe and reliable crossing until the replacement structure is completed.

"Maintaining safe, reliable routes during bridge replacement projects is essential, particularly when a single crossing provides the only access to homes and critical services," said Deon Lourens, Business Development Manager – Pacific States. "We are proud to support King County with a modular bridge solution that was rapidly deployed to restore connectivity while work on the permanent bridge moves forward."

"Acrow's versatile modular steel solutions are engineered for rapid installation and dependable performance, making them well suited for both planned projects and emergency response," added Russ Parisi, Vice President North America. "This installation demonstrates how detour rental temporary bridging can help minimize disruption, support construction activities and ensure communities of all sizes remain connected throughout major infrastructure projects."

About Acrow

Acrow has been serving the transportation and construction industries for more than 75 years with a wide range of modular steel bridging solutions for permanent, temporary, military and emergency use. Acrow's extensive international presence includes leadership in the development and implementation of bridge infrastructure projects in over 150 countries across Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, please visit

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