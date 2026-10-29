Cedar Park Packs The Parking Lot For Ally Medical ER's Official Ribbon Cutting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Neighbors, families, and community leaders filled the parking lot of the newest Ally Medical ER for an evening of food, games, and celebration

CEDAR PARK, Texas, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ally Medical Emergency Room officially celebrated the ribbon cutting of Ally Medical ER Cedar Park on Wednesday, October 28, 2026. Neighbors filled the parking lot for a free, family-friendly evening marking the facility's official welcome into the Cedar Park community.

Guests enjoyed a taco bar with beverages, shaved ice, face painting, a photo booth, and games, while amazing giveaways featuring local businesses kept the energy high all evening. Neighbors, local business owners, and community leaders attended, turning a ribbon cutting into a night to remember.

The ceremonial ribbon was cut by Medical Director Dr. Amar Vira, joined by Ally Medical ER team members and the Cedar Park Chamber of Commerce. The moment marked an official milestone for a facility that has been serving the greater Austin area since opening its doors earlier this year.

“As a Cedar Park resident myself, this night meant so much to me,” said Micaela Bolton, Community Outreach Coordinator at Ally Medical ER Cedar Park.“Seeing our parking lot overflowing with fun, with neighbors and employees celebrating side by side, is something I will never forget. Thank you to the Cedar Park Chamber of Commerce for helping us make it official, and thank you to this community for showing up the way it always does. We are proud to call Cedar Park home.”

Now Serving Cedar Park Around the Clock

Ally Medical ER Cedar Park is open 24/7, 365 days a year, with no appointments needed. Patients can expect:



Little to no wait times from the moment patients walk in

Board-certified emergency physicians and experienced clinical staff on-site at all times

Advanced imaging including CT, X-ray, and ultrasound Private rooms and a calm, welcoming environment

Ally Medical Emergency Room is physician-owned and operated, with local doctors invested in the cities where they practice, ensuring care that's grounded in the communities they serve.

About Ally Medical Emergency Room

Ally Medical Emergency Room operates freestanding emergency facilities across Texas that are owned and led by local, board-certified physicians. Open 24/7, 365 days a year with little to no wait times, every location is equipped with a full radiology suite, on-site pharmacy, and in-house laboratory for rapid diagnostic results. Committed to delivering compassionate, high-quality care with less waiting and more personal attention, Ally Medical ER's patient-first model empowers medical teams to act quickly, treat effectively, and create a welcoming environment for patients and families, all in pursuit of their mission to deliver exemplary experiences to patients, team members, and the communities they serve. With more than 20,000 five-star Google reviews across Texas, Ally Medical ER is one of the most trusted names in emergency care in the state.

Media Contact

Ally Medical Emergency Room

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allymedical.com

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