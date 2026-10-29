BCUC Approves BC Hydro's West End Substation Project

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the British Columbia Utilities Commission (BCUC) approves BC Hydro's application for the West End Substation Project.

This project will replace the 74-year-old Dal Grauer facility that has reached the end of its service life and help meet growing electricity needs in downtown Vancouver. It is estimated to cost $1.457 billion, and the new underground substation is expected to be in service by 2032.

The BCUC conducted a public and transparent review of BC Hydro's application that considered input from interveners and members of the public. Following its review, the BCUC determines that the project is needed for BC Hydro to connect new customers to its system while addressing aging infrastructure and maintaining safe and reliable electricity service.

The project will support BC Hydro's ongoing efforts to increase the voltage of its downtown Vancouver distribution system to better serve customers. It also aligns with BC's energy objectives and BC Hydro's recent Integrated Resource Plan, which outlines how the utility will meet growing electricity needs over the long term.

BC Hydro considered a range of options, including whether it could redevelop its existing Dal Grauer substation at its current location, before determining that a new substation in the West End was needed. The BCUC finds BC Hydro's selection of the Lord Roberts Annex site to be reasonable as the location meets key criteria including size, accessibility, and proximity to the existing substation and customers it serves. In addition, the site does not require any housing to be demolished in the area and allows for community benefits such as a new school and playing field.

The BCUC acknowledges concerns about the impact of project construction on the surrounding community and nearby Nelson Park and is satisfied that BC Hydro has taken appropriate steps to respond to these concerns. BC Hydro revised its project plans to protect mature trees and is taking active steps to minimize construction impacts on park users and the West End Farmers Market. BC Hydro will also replace any trees that are removed during project construction and will work with the City of Vancouver and the Vancouver Park Board to decide the types of replacement trees and where they will be planted.

The BCUC determines that the project is in the public interest and issues BC Hydro a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity. BC Hydro is required to submit progress reports, material change reports, and a final report on the project for the BCUC's review.

For more information about the BCUC's decision on BC Hydro's application, please see the proceeding page.

Background

As set out in section 45 of the Utilities Commission Act, public utilities must receive a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity from the BCUC before they can begin construction or operation of a public utility plant or system, or an extension of either.

About the BCUC

The BCUC is an independent regulatory body, responsible for regulating BC's energy utilities, basic automobile insurance rates, and intra-provincial pipelines. It is the BCUC's role to balance the interests of ratepayers and other stakeholders with the interests of the businesses it regulates in an economically efficient manner.

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