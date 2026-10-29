Best Workwear For Durability And Weather Protection? Duluth Trading Expands Fire Hose® Workwear With New Waxed Styles



New waxed Fire Hose®wor kwear : Waxed pants and jackets add water resistance and wind protection to Duluth Trading's signature workwear fabric.

Built for movement and hard use: Triple-stitched seams, a Crouch Gusset®and utility-focused pockets support everyday work and DIY projects.

Workwear for different jobs and bodies: Options span weather-resistant work pants, everyday canvas pants and women's workwear. Shop online and in stores: Fire Hose®workwear is available at DuluthTrading.com and more than 60 retail stores nationwide.

MOUNT HOREB, Wis., Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What should you look for in durable workwear? Abrasion-resistant fabric, reinforced seams, room to move and storage for the tools you carry. Since introducing Fire Hose® work pants in 2003, Duluth Trading Co. (Duluth), has built its workwear around these practical needs. Now, the brand is introducing new styles made with its Fire Hose®fabrics, including new Fire Hose®work pants with a waxed finish.

The new lineup includes Waxed Fire Hose®Relaxed Fit Pants for men, a waxed Fire Hose®chore jacket, Fire Hose®Payload Cargo Pants for men, women's VintageFlex®Fire Hose®wide-leg pants and women's VintageFlex Fire Hose®barrel-leg overalls. The styles offer different approaches to workwear, from added weather protection to a broken-in feel, organized pockets and updated silhouettes.

“Since introducing Fire Hose® work pants in 2003, we've continued to evolve what hardworking workwear can do, always starting with the needs of the people who wear it,” said Ricker Schlecht, SVP of Product Development at Duluth Trading.“With our new waxed Fire Hose®work pants, we've built our best, most weather-ready pair yet. We brought a new level of protection to the durability and utility our customers count on, pairing a water-repellent, wind-blocking finish with details like triple-stitched seams, a Crouch Gusset®and 11 pockets. It's the kind of thoughtful, purpose-built design that makes Duluth workwear different.”

Waxed Fire Hose® work pants add water resistance to a workwear staple

Duluth's new Waxed Fire Hose®Relaxed Fit Cargo Work Pant bring a waxed finish to Fire Hose®work pants for the first time. The finish repels water and blocks wind, while the canvas develops creases and fades with wear. Over time, those changes create a patina shaped by how and where each wearer works. The pants are also re-waxable to maintain the weather resistance over time.

The pants retain the utility-focused construction associated with Fire Hose®workwear, with details designed for movement, carrying tools and everyday use.



Waxed canvas finish: Repels water and blocks wind for work in changing conditions. The pants are not described as waterproof.

11-pocket design: Provides storage for tools, gear and everyday essentials, with cargo pockets and tuckable flaps.

Extra-deep front pockets: Offer room for tools, gear or a large phone.

Outseam utility loops: Keep frequently used tools, including hammers and measuring tapes, within reach.

Crouch Gusset®: Adds room for movement when bending, squatting or climbing. Triple-stitched seams: Reinforce construction for repeated wear.

A waxed Fire Hose®chore jacket for changing weather

The new men's and women's chore jacket takes a classic workwear silhouette and uses an 8-oz. Fire Hose®fabric with a waxed finish to outlast the toughest days on the job. Its canvas outer shell develops creases and fades with wear, while a fleece lining helps block cold gusts. Reach Gussets®and a bi-swing back support freedom of movement.

Key features include:



8-oz. Fire Hose®canvas: Abrasion-resistant fabric designed for demanding everyday use.

Waxed finish: Repels water and develops a patina over time.

Wind-blocking fleece lining: Adds protection against cold gusts.

Eight pockets: Includes two hand-warmer pockets and two interior pockets.

Two-way front closure: A hidden two-way zipper with metal snaps. Work-ready details: Corduroy collar, snap-adjustable cuffs, taffeta sleeve lining and a back locker loop.

Women's work pants and overalls combine utility with updated fits

Workwear for women should offer more than a scaled-down version of a traditional men's fit. Fabric durability, room to move, useful storage and fit adjustments all matter, whether the work involves gardening, building, making or weekend projects. Duluth Trading's new women's styles pair VintageFlex®Fire Hose®canvas with contemporary silhouettes and functional details. New styles include:



VintageFlex®Fire Hose®Wide-Leg Pants: The wide-leg pants combine abrasion-resistant canvas with a washed-down feel from the first wear. Core Confidence®stretch pocket panels add concealed support at the midsection. A five-pocket design, including a secure zip back pocket, balances everyday wear with practical storage. VintageFlex®Fire Hose®Barrel-Leg Overalls: The women's overalls combine a barrel-leg silhouette with canvas designed to feel broken in from day one. Articulated knees and adjustable side tabs support movement and fit customization, while the large bib pouch and utility pockets provide space for everyday gear.

Frequently asked questions about Fire Hose®work pants and workwear

What makes Duluth Trading Fire Hose®work pants durable?

Durable work pants combine abrasion-resistant fabric with sturdy construction and features that support movement throughout the workday. Duluth Trading's Fire Hose®work pants are made with cotton canvas and incorporate practical design details, including triple-stitched seams and a Crouch Gusset®on applicable styles. These features help reinforce construction and provide room to bend, squat and move while working.

What are waxed canvas work pants good for?

Waxed canvas work pants are useful for people who want added resistance to water and wind in a durable canvas garment. The waxed finish on Duluth Trading's new Waxed Fire Hose®Relaxed Fit Pants repels water and blocks wind. They are not described as waterproof, so they should not be treated as a substitute for waterproof protective clothing when conditions require it.

What is the difference between waxed and regular canvas work pants?

Regular canvas work pants offer a durable fabric option for everyday work, while waxed canvas adds a finish that helps repel water and block wind. The best choice depends on the conditions, the work being done and the care the garment requires. Duluth Trading's Waxed Fire Hose®Relaxed Fit Cargo Work Pants combine a waxed finish with work-focused features, including 11 pockets, triple-stitched seams and a Crouch Gusset®.

Where can I buy Duluth Trading Fire Hose work pants?

Fire Hose®workwear is available online at DuluthTrading.com and at more than 60 Duluth Trading retail stores nationwide. Find a Duluth Trading retail store near you: duluthtrading.com/find-stores/.

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