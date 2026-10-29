Tim Lamb Group Facilitates Sale Of Solana Motors To Regency Holding LLC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mike McMeeken guides transaction bringing new ownership to Chevrolet GMC dealership in Brady, Texas

Columbus, OH, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tim Lamb Group, the largest auto dealership sales and acquisitions firm in North America, has facilitated the sale of Solana Motors in Brady, Texas. Mike McMeeken, Director of the South-Central Region at Tim Lamb Group, represented the seller, Solana Auto Group, LLC. in the transaction. Located at 2110 S. Bridge St, in Brady, the dealership was acquired by Regency Holding LLC., owned by siblings Gesell Lillard and Johnny Lillard. The transaction closed on October 13, 2026, and the dealership will now operate as Regency Chevrolet GMC.

The sale allows Eduardo Solana, President of Solana Auto Group, LLC to refocus the company's efforts on its remaining automotive dealership operations in Mexico while positioning the Brady dealership for continued growth under new ownership. For the Lillard family, the acquisition marks an expansion into franchised automotive retail and an opportunity to establish a stronger presence in the Brady community.

Throughout the sale process, McMeeken worked closely with both parties to identify the right fit and guide the transaction to a successful closing. Understanding the sellers' goals and the buyers' vision for the dealership and its surrounding community was central to bringing the two parties together.

"We reached out to Mike and the Tim Lamb Group to help guide us through the sale process, and we couldn't be happier with the outcome," said Eduardo Solana, President of Solana Auto Group. "Mike's experience and knowledge of the automotive industry helped us find a great buyer and navigate the transaction through a smooth closing. I want to congratulate Gesell and Johnny Lillard on their purchase and wish them continued success in Brady."

The Lillard's were drawn to the opportunity to own and operate a dealership in a smaller Texas community where they could build lasting relationships with customers, local businesses, and community members. As new owners they plan to become active participants in the Brady community while building on the dealership's existing foundation. All current dealership employees will be retained as part of the transition, maintaining continuity for both the staff and the customers they serve.

"We can't thank Mike and the Tim Lamb Group enough for bringing this opportunity to us," said Gesell and Johnny Lillard of Regency Holding. "We had been looking for the right dealership, and when Mike introduced us to Solana Motors, we immediately saw the potential in both the business and the Brady community. Mike did an outstanding job facilitating the entire process, and we're incredibly excited to become part of the Brady community and grow Regency Chevrolet GMC!"

For McMeeken, the transaction represented an opportunity to bring together a seller with clear objectives and buyers who recognized the dealership's potential and were committed to becoming part of the local community.

"From the beginning, we understood Eduardo's motivation for selling and knew how important it was to find the right buyer," said McMeeken. "When we introduced the opportunity to Gesell and Johnny, they immediately recognized the dealership's potential and were just as excited about the Brady community and the opportunity to become part of it. This was one of those transactions where everything came together perfectly, with both the buyer and seller getting exactly what they were looking for. I couldn't be happier for both parties."

The sale underscores the importance of aligning dealership owners' business objectives with buyers who understand the value of the business, its employees and the community it serves. With the transition to Regency Chevrolet GMC, the dealership enters its next chapter under local-minded ownership, supported by an experienced team that will continue serving customers in Brady and the surrounding area.

For more information on Tim Lamb Group visit, .

About Tim Lamb Group

Since 2006, Tim Lamb Group has been the number one choice for dealers looking to sell, or purchase, a new vehicle dealership. Fifteen regional directors handle billions of dollars per year in transactions for multiple dealer operators in every part of the United States and Canada. The Group has leveraged their OEM management experience and retail dealership background to become the largest auto dealership sales and acquisitions firm in North America. For more information and dealerships for sale, visit

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Closing of Solana Motors in Brady, TX on October 13, 2026

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