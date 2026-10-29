NCRA And Industry Sponsors Join Together To Raise Raise Awareness About Domestic Violence During Domestic Violence Month

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RESTON, VA, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Court Reporters Association (NCRA), the country's leading organization representing stenographic court reporters, captioners, and legal videographers, would like to thank its industry sponsors for supporting efforts to raise awareness about domestic violence during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

NCRA was joined by the National Verbatim Reporters Association (NVRA), the National Court Reporters Foundation (NVRA), Arkansas Realtime Reporting, Planet Depos, and Steno Agency to sponsor“Inside the Cycle: Understanding Domestic Violence and Its Lasting Impact,” led by therapist Bev Perez, MSW, a former police officer who is certified in peer support and has specialized training in trauma in work experiences. The webinar was held on Oct. 22 and was free to attendees.

Perez provided insights and guidance on the hard discussions that surround the issue of domestic violence, and dove deep into the behavioral, psychological, and systemic cycles of domestic violence, and more. She also explored beyond the surface of physical abuse to share more about the calculated tactics of coercive control, isolation, and financial manipulation that trap victims within the cycle.

“NCRA believes in trying to provide tools to help our members, especially on issues such as mental health and domestic violence,” said NCRA Executive Director Dave Wenhold, CAE, PLC.“We are proud to have been joined by our generous sponsors to be able to offer this webinar in conjunction with the national Domestic Violence Awareness Month. NCRA believes that enough is enough and there should be no more silence about this issue, no more violence, and no more lives lost to it,” he added.



The joint venture was prompted by the recent loss of a young court reporter to an alleged act of domestic violence, he added.

“Domestic violence affects people in every community, including those we serve and work alongside,” said President of NVRA Lisa Raghuthaman, CSR, CVR, RVR, a voice writer with the Infinity Reporting Group in Houston, Texas.“NVRA was proud to sponsor this webinar and support NCRA's commitment to raising awareness. Together, we can help people recognize abuse, find support, and respond with compassion. This shared responsibility extends beyond the record to the lives of the people behind it,” she added.

NCRA member and NCRF Chair Meredith A. Bonn, RPR, CRR, a court reporter from Webster, N.Y., said the Foundation was proud to support the important NCRA initiative that focused on domestic violence awareness and prevention.“Creating opportunities for self-awareness, education, and open conversation can help individuals recognize warning signs, access resources, and take steps to protect themselves and their loved ones. We were pleased to sponsor this NCRA webinar series and support efforts that promote the safety and well-being of our members and their families,” she noted.

“So many people are caught in a situation where they're forced to live in relationships that are beyond the bounds of what is safe, and not enough attention is focused on the places which can help. More outreach should occur so that those who live in these situations feel comfortable enough to reach out for help and not feel ashamed, before it's too late,” shared NCRA Director Dana Hayden, RDR, CRR. CRC, owner of Arkansas Realtime Reporting in Fayetteville, Ark.

“Court reporting is a profession made up largely of women, and women are disproportionately affected by domestic violence. For our community, this issue is personal. We felt that deeply with the recent loss of a young court reporter. Domestic violence also reaches well beyond the person who experiences it directly. It affects families, colleagues, and the professionals who support survivors. That includes court reporters, who hear survivors tell their stories and carry the responsibility of preserving those words,” said Senior Director of Provider Operations for Steno Agency Jodi Montoya.

“Many survivors have no platform to tell their story. Supporting this webinar is one way to help remove the barriers that keep them silent and to raise awareness of the lasting harm domestic violence causes. No one in our community should have to carry that alone” she added.

Director of Reporting Relations for Planet Depos Angela Fernandez called the recent loss of a young court reporter to domestic violence heartbreaking and a painful reminder that domestic abuse can affect anyone, including colleagues, friends, and loved ones.“As a profession, we pride ourselves on supporting one another and standing together. Sponsoring this NCRA webinar was important to Planet Depos because awareness and education can save lives,” said.

“If this webinar helps even one person recognize the warning signs, seek help, or realize they are not alone, then we have made a difference. We owe it to those we have lost, and to those who may still be suffering in silence, to continue these conversations and look out for one another,” Fernandez added.



According to the National Institutes for Health, family and domestic violence affects an estimated 10 million people every year; as many as one in four women and one in nine men are victims of domestic violence. Virtually all healthcare professionals will at some point evaluate or treat a patient who is a victim of domestic or family violence.

The court reporting and captioning professions offer viable career choices that do not require a four-year college degree and yet offer good salaries, flexible schedules, and interesting venues. There is currently an increasing demand for more reporters and captioners to meet the growing number of employment opportunities available nationwide and abroad. Court reporters and captioners rely on the latest in technology to use stenographic machines to capture the spoken word and translate it into written text in real time. These professionals work both in and out of the courtroom recording legal cases and depositions, providing live captioning of events, and assisting members of the deaf and hard-of-hearing communities with gaining access to information, entertainment, educational opportunities, and more.

To arrange an interview with a working court reporter or captioner, or to learn more about the lucrative and flexible court reporting or captioning professions and the many job opportunities currently available, contact ....

About NCRA

The National Court Reporters Association (NCRA) has been internationally recognized for promoting excellence among those who capture and convert the spoken word to text for more than 125 years. NCRA is committed to supporting its more than 10,000 members in achieving the highest level of professional expertise with educational opportunities and industry-recognized court reporting, educator, and videographer certification programs.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the court reporting field is expected to be one of the fastest areas of projected employment growth across all occupations.

CONTACT: Annemarie Roketenetz National Court Reporters Association 7039696363...