Prostar CEO Michael Wolff Outlines Growth Strategy After First 90 Days

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProStar Holdings Inc. (“ProStar®” or the“Company”) (TSXV: MAPS) (OTCQX: MAPPF) (FSE: 5D00), a leading provider of geospatial intelligence technologies and Precision Mapping Solutions®, today shared an update from Chief Executive Officer Michael Wolff as he approaches his first 90 days leading the Company. The message is consistent with his first announcement: structure first, growth, then market leadership.

In his first months, Mr. Wolff has followed a clear order of priorities: Team, Customer, Product, then Growth. That approach shaped his first 90 days and now leads to ProStar's first growth hires and a new Training Program.

“My approach is simple: team, customer, product, then growth,” said Michael Wolff, Chief Executive Officer.“In our first 90 days we put the right people and processes in place, we listened closely to what customers need, and we looked hard at what PointMan® already delivers. Now we are ready for what comes next: structure first, then growth, with the goal of becoming one of the leading utility mapping applications focused on damage prevention.”

First, the team

Mr. Wolff's first priority was to evaluate the team, and the result is a clear one: ProStar has the right industry experts. The technical team is strong and has delivered integrations with key market leaders and partners. Training, customer support and GIS expertise sit inside the organization, not outside it.

The Company spent the past 3 months setting the right internal structure and processes, so that the team operates as a well-oiled, efficient engine that is able to grow. The United States remains the Company's primary market and focus, and this groundwork comes before expansion into other regions.

“I evaluated the team and came away genuinely excited,” said Mr. Wolff.“We have the right industry experts, and we spent these first 3 months putting the structure and processes in place so they can work as an efficient team as we seek to grow.”

Then, the customer

With the team in place, the focus moved to customer needs and to the complexity of the industry. Utility mapping and damage prevention involve many technologies, vendors and workflows. ProStar's role is to bring those technologies together, through existing and new integrations, so users get a collective offering, education and simplicity.

“Our customers want to reduce damage to underground infrastructure and the associated costs, and they should not have to piece together a dozen tools to do it,” Mr. Wolff said.“Our focus is to bring technologies together, so that the industry's complexity becomes simpler for the user.”

Then, the product

PointMan is proven technology, and its value shows in performance, efficiency and its contribution to damage prevention. Existing customers are using it effectively, with strong return on investment and clear value to their organizations.

ProStar has delivered many integrations and valuable features that it has not previously announced or marketed, and it intends to educate users on what is available. The Company is also ready to launch new features and enhancements, including multilingual support for the mobile app and web application.

“The core value of PointMan is not hidden in the technology. It is the agnostic approach,” said Mr. Wolff.“Users select their existing or preferred vendors, and PointMan brings them together.”

Finally, growth

After the team, the customer and the product, ProStar's focus turns to growth through team expansion. The Company is announcing its first hire, a Vice President of Sales & Marketing, and is working towards the hire of a new Partnerships & Sales Account Manager to accelerate its growth trajectory.

ProStar is also rolling out its new Training Program to support all users working with PointMan and any of its integrated technologies.

“We built the foundation first, so every new hire and every new customer starts from strength,” said Mr. Wolff.“Our new sales and marketing leadership and our training program will help us grow faster and help our users get more from PointMan and the technologies they already trust.”

Partnerships

ProStar intends to deepen its existing strategic partnerships and add new ones across the locating, positioning, geospatial and underground infrastructure industries. Management believes these partnerships can provide access to customers, distributors and regions that would otherwise take considerably longer to reach.

“A partnership is only truly strong when both sides continually work to strengthen it,” said Mr. Wolff.“We have relationships with well-established companies in the industry, and we intend to work much more closely with them to create greater value for both sides.”

The approach rests on a simple idea: ProStar does not need to build everything itself. It needs to connect the best technologies and companies around a common infrastructure-data ecosystem.

That idea was recently put into practice at Intergeo in Munich, where ProStar presented alongside Radiodetection, a global leader in underground utility locating, in front of an international audience of customers and industry participants. Because PointMan® integrates with locating equipment used worldwide, every Radiodetection customer is a potential PointMan user.

“This is where partnerships become much more than integrations,” Mr. Wolff said.“When someone invests in high-quality locating equipment, we want to make that investment even more valuable by connecting them to the technology, data and services they need to take it further.”

“Customers want a one-stop shop, one umbrella solution that lets them finally start trusting digital solutions,” said Mr. Wolff.“No single company delivers every piece, and none of us should try. By bringing complementary technologies together around the customer, we aim to help customers obtain data they can trust.”

Mission and vision

ProStar's approach is to strengthen what it already does well and not to compete in areas already well served by its partners. Its mission remains to be one of the leading utility mapping applications focused on damage prevention, and to become the one-stop platform to locate, position, capture, validate, exchange, record and manage critical underground infrastructure data.

“We know there will be growing pains as we scale,” Mr. Wolff said.“But the opportunity in front of us is much bigger than the size of our Company today. We have the team, we have the technology, we have the partners, and we're putting a much greater emphasis on execution.”

About ProStar

ProStar Geocorp is a leading provider of geospatial intelligence technologies with a mission to become the global standard for mapping and managing critical infrastructure. The Company delivers a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution and an enterprise integration platform that transforms how critical infrastructure assets are identified, managed, and maintained worldwide.

ProStar's flagship products, PointMan and LinQD, make infrastructure mapping and management more accurate, accessible, and connected than ever before. PointMan provides a powerful cloud and mobile precision mapping solution, while LinQD seamlessly integrates both emerging technologies and legacy systems into a single unified platform. By streamlining the management of critical infrastructure, ProStar's solutions reduce risk, improve efficiency, and support regulatory compliance in complex, high-stakes environments.

The Company's growing global customer base includes Fortune 500 corporations, leading construction and engineering firms, utilities, municipalities, and multiple state Departments of Transportation. ProStar has forged strategic alliances with global technology leaders, further extending its competitive advantage and accelerating adoption.

ProStar also holds an extensive intellectual property portfolio, with 16 issued patents in the United States and Canada, securing its leadership position in precision mapping technologies.

Headquartered in Grand Junction, Colorado, ProStar is committed to building a safer, smarter, and more resilient infrastructure future worldwide.

For more information about ProStar, please visit

For further information, please contact:

Page Tucker

Founder and Director

970-242-4024

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This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Such information includes, without limitation, information regarding the terms and conditions of the Company's future plans. Although the Company believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

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