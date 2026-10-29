Dracula Land Moves Forward: Masterplan Completed, Strategic Partnerships Under Negotiation, Construction Preparations Under Way

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bucharest, Romania, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nearly a year of intensive technical, financial and operational development has brought Romania's – and Europe's – most ambitious new entertainment destination to a key milestone in its preparations for construction.

Dracula Land, an integrated entertainment destination and an exclusively privately funded investment project designed to become one of the most ambitious cultural and entertainment infrastructure projects in Europe, today confirms a period of sustained and deliberate progress across every area of development: from master planning and optimal engineering solutions for road infrastructure and utility networks, to the selection of operators for each individual attraction and international financial structuring.

Set on a 164-hectare site, at 20 minutes from Bucharest and 15 minutes from Henri Coandă International Airport, Dracula Land enjoys a strategic location, with direct access to the A3 motorway and fast connections to the A0 and A7 – the three main road corridors linking the site to the capital and to the rest of the country. The proximity of the airport, together with its future terminal, currently in the design phase, further strengthens the destination's international accessibility. A key competitive advantage is the consolidation of the entire 164-hectare site under a single ownership structure – the essential prerequisite for a unified, coherent, master-planned development, and precisely what sets this project apart from fragmented competitors.

A project defined by what happens before construction

The period since the concept was launched has been one of the most important in the project's development, given the decisions and structures that will determine the quality, coherence and long-term resilience of everything that will be built. The Dracula Land development team has completed the full masterplan for the first major phase of the entire ecosystem – a document that resolves the complex interdependencies between a theme park with immersive zones and dozens of major attractions, a 22,500-seat multipurpose arena, an Aqua Park & Spa with dozens of water attractions, an outlet featuring international brands and three themed hotels with 1,200 rooms in this first major phase





alone, as well as the shared systems that allow each component to operate both independently and as part of an integrated economic ecosystem: circulation, parking, green spaces and utility networks.

The road infrastructure, network and utility solutions have been designed to support phased delivery without compromising the overall design – one of the most complex workstreams in the masterplan. Discussions and negotiations with operators across all asset classes – theme park, arena, hospitality and retail – have reached an advanced stage, with detailed negotiations under way with partners who bring both capital and operational expertise specific to each category. Engagement with strategic financial partners reflects the discipline with which Dracula Land approaches capital allocation: structured, phased and calibrated to the maturity of each component. Throughout this period, the development team has also maintained an active international presence, taking part in industry conferences and trade shows – most recently IAAPA, the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions – which have expanded the project's global network of partners.

An exclusively private investment, backed by confidence in a large-scale project

Dracula Land is an initiative that will be financed exclusively with private capital and developed in several phases, without accessing public or EU funds. The first major phase of the investment has the potential to exceed EUR 1 billion, allocated progressively to the development of the attractions within a structure designed to align capital exposure with asset maturity. Alongside the physical infrastructure, Dracula Land is also developing its own digital ecosystem, including a metaverse component designed to extend the destination's themed universe into the virtual world – a project unprecedented worldwide at this scale, fully connecting the physical and digital experiences and speaking directly to the generations that will make up the destination's visitor base over the next three decades.

To facilitate international co-investment and the development of strategic partnerships, the project benefits from a holding structure registered in Qatar, which provides a transparent corporate governance framework and facilitates the attraction of international capital. The Dracula Land investment model is built on a portfolio of complementary business verticals, each with its own operating model, distinct revenue streams and specific investment opportunities. This structure allows international investors and operators to participate selectively, according to each partner's expertise, strategic objectives and investment profile, while preserving the coherence and unified vision of the destination as a whole.

Dracula, one of the world's most recognised cultural properties

Dracula is one of the best-known characters in global culture, rooted in the history and imagination of Transylvania, with a fame amplified over generations by literature and the Hollywood film industry. The intellectual and cultural capital embedded in this brand, at the heart of a physical destination located in Romania – the country that gave birth to the myth – represents an asset of extraordinary commercial potential that has, until now, never been realised at its true value. Dracula Land aims to transform this global fame into an integrated entertainment destination developed in Romania itself, the country to which the myth's historical and cultural origins are tied. The link with local history is further strengthened by





the proximity of Snagov Monastery, approximately 15 minutes from the project site, which tradition associates with the presumed tomb of Vlad the Impaler.

Dracula Land: a European entertainment destination built around its own IP

Unlike other entertainment attractions developed around licensed international franchises, Dracula Land is built around its own intellectual property (IP), with a distinctive brand identity and a trademark protection strategy covering Europe and the United States of America. This approach allows the Dracula Land universe to be developed independently and creates opportunities for international expansion through licensing, merchandising and strategic partnerships.

Dracula Land is structured as a portfolio of complementary businesses

“The most important work on a project of this scale is done before the first piece of construction equipment arrives on site. That is what we have done over the past few months, with no shortcuts. The masterplan is in place. The optimal engineering solutions for road infrastructure and networks are well advanced. The financial structuring process is under way, alongside discussions with potential international investment partners, with selection remaining open only to investors who share the project's vision and long-term objectives. I am working with the project team on thousands of details so that everything turns out perfectly on the ground. We are selecting the partners who will help us build it with the same level of rigour. We are in discussions with international operators, investment funds and private investors. The process remains open, offering selected partners the opportunity to take part in developing an iconic international destination with the potential to generate long-term value and visibility”, said Dragoș Dobrescu, founder of Dracula Land.

About Dracula Land

Dracula Land is designed as an integrated, city-sized destination, developed in major phases. The first major phase will include the following attractions, each with its own development timeline:

The Dracula Land Theme Park is the heart of the entire project: six immersive themed zones and dozens of major attractions, built around a unique narrative universe that blends the Dracula myth with Romania's cultural heritage. The theme park is designed to become one of the most modern and technologically advanced entertainment destinations in Europe, integrating state-of-the-art technologies, innovative attractions and immersive experiences, with the ambition of setting new standards for the European theme park industry.

The multipurpose arena is a 22,500-seat performance and events venue, able to host large-scale concerts, festivals, esports competitions and international sporting events – a component that turns Dracula Land into a regional hub for live entertainment.

The outlet, bringing together dozens of international brands in a space dedicated to fashion and dining, will be integrated into the overall destination – an offering that significantly broadens the target visitor profile and extends the average length of visit.





The Dracula Land hospitality component will include, in the first major development phase alone, 1,200 rooms, conference facilities and premium amenities across three properties, each with its own identity: Dracula Grand Hotel (4★), Dracula Family Hotel (3★+) and Dracula Hotel (3★). This accommodation capacity is designed to turn Dracula Land from a day trip into a city-break or extended-holiday destination.

The Aqua Park & Spa features water attractions and a wellness component, with indoor and outdoor areas, and is open 12 months a year to both park visitors and the general public.

The destination's appeal beyond the peak season is further ensured by the artificial ski slope.

“At every stage of development, we constantly keep the visitor experience in mind, from the first impression to the reasons they would choose to come back. We value the trust of those who support the project and we take their expectations seriously. We want their patience to be rewarded by the quality of the experience we offer, and for Dracula Land to become a destination they return to with family and friends.”, added Dragoș Dobrescu, founder of Dracula Land.

Each component of Dracula Land is designed to operate as a standalone business, yet its true value is amplified by being part of a destination of this scale. Funded entirely by private capital, the project is at an advanced stage of preparation for construction. In parallel, discussions continue with international operators and investors, with a focus on selecting partners who share Dracula Land's long-term vision and objectives.

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