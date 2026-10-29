Parker University Earns CAHIIM's Highest Recognition For Online Health Information Management Program-Only Bachelor's-Level Program In Texas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Parker is one of 51 programs nationwide recognized as early adopters of the accreditor's competency-based Future Education Model

Dallas, TX, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker University's online bachelor's degree in health information management (HIM) has been named a Program of Distinction by the Commission on Accreditation for Health Informatics and Information Management Education (CAHIIM). The designation, awarded Aug. 10, is the highest level of recognition the accreditor gives.

CAHIIM grants the distinction to a select group of accredited HIM programs that adopted its HIM Future Education Model (FEM) early. The model is a competency-based framework built around the skills employers now expect in health data management, information privacy and digital health. Parker is one of 51 programs nationwide, and one of 15 at the bachelor's level, to hold the designation. Of the five Texas programs recognized, it is the only bachelor's program.

The recognition follows Parker's selection as a CAHIIM Future Education Model demonstration program, one of a small group of programs chosen to pilot the 2026 HIM Accreditation Standards before their national rollout. Programs of Distinction share outcome data from students, faculty, and employers, help identify effective practices for competency-based education, and work with peer institutions and CAHIIM leadership to shape the future of the profession. CAHIIM also granted the program continuing accreditation, with its next review scheduled for the 2033-34 academic year.

In 2017, Parker became the first university in the Dallas-Fort Worth area to offer a CAHIIM-accredited bachelor's degree in health information management. The fully online program prepares graduates to sit for the Registered Health Information Administrator (RHIA) certification exam.

"This recognition reflects Parker University's commitment to academic excellence, educational innovation, and preparing graduates for the evolving needs of the healthcare workforce," said Dr. Jayne Moschella, executive vice president and provost of Parker University. "We are especially proud that our faculty and program leadership have helped shape a national model for competency-based education. By embracing innovation while maintaining rigorous academic standards, we are ensuring that our students develop the knowledge, skills, and adaptability necessary to succeed in an increasingly complex and technology-driven healthcare environment."

Health information professionals manage the accuracy, security, and privacy of the records that clinicians, insurers, and researchers depend on.

"Piloting the new competencies meant rebuilding our curriculum around what employers tell us graduates need to do on their first day," said Dr. Joe Lintz, DHA, RHIA, CHDA, Program Director of Health Information Management, Parker University. "Our students are the ones who benefit. They graduate ready for a field where technology, regulation and patient privacy change constantly."

More information about Parker University's online bachelor's degree in health information management is available at parker.edu. The full list of CAHIIM Programs of Distinction is available at cahiim.org.

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About Parker University : Parker University, located in Dallas, Texas, is a private, nonprofit university dedicated to healthcare education, research, and service. Founded on the legacy of Dr. James William Parker, the University offers more than 30 academic programs and remains rooted in its commitment to chiropractic education, student success, and preparing healthcare professionals to serve their communities.

About CAHIIM : The Commission on Accreditation for Health Informatics and Information Management Education (CAHIIM) is a programmatic accreditor that has served the public since 2011. CAHIIM is dedicated to quality education in health informatics and information management to ensure a high-quality health workforce.

CONTACT: Rachel West Parker University 214-902-2429...