Insight Global Is Building Its Own Pipeline Of AI Engineers To Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption
Rather than relying solely on the competitive market for experienced FDEs, Insight Global is investing in the next generation of this talent from within. Through an intensive, months-long training experience, engineers build on their existing expertise, develop applied AI capabilities, and learn alongside experienced Insight Global FDEs working on real customer challenges.
“Growing our people is the core of Insight Global, and the FDE Way is a direct extension of that,” said Marcus Bergstrom, Managing Director of IG Labs.“Agentic AI is a non-deterministic system, and making it work reliably inside an enterprise takes strong software fundamentals, so those skills matter more now than ever. The engineers in this cohort already have that foundation. We teach them the applied AI on top and put them next to our senior FDEs on real customer work, and the ones who meet the bar move into FDE roles at IG Labs.”
The inaugural cohort consists of experienced engineers selected for their technical ability, experience, and potential. Through technical instruction, hands-on development, and direct exposure to customer work, participants gain the skills and real-world experience needed to take on the demands of an FDE role. Engineers who successfully complete the program and demonstrate readiness will have the opportunity to transition into full-time FDE positions within IG Labs.
“The training at Insight Global has been completely different from what I've had in the past,” said Christopher Sanger, a senior software engineer participating in the FDE Way program.“I feel like I have a broader picture here than I have any other place I've been before. I have access to frontline FDEs in the work with our clients every day and access to top leadership giving me the high-level strategy.”
Developing the next generation of FDEs is no small undertaking, but its rooted in a belief that is core to Insight Global's DNA: that there is no limit to what people can learn and accomplish when they're given the opportunity to grow. As demand for AI solutions continues to surge, Insight Global is committed to building the best FDE training program in the world.
The company plans to make further investments in the program in 2027, expanding its efforts to develop the FDE talent needed to meet growing AI demand.
To learn more about Insight Global or apply for open FDE roles, visit its website.
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About Insight Global
Insight Global is a talent, consulting, and AI company that delivers business outcomes in an ever-changing world. We obsess over solving problems and building solutions that move our customers further, faster.
With access to top talent in more than 50 countries, our tech-enabled recruiters can build teams quickly. Our technical experts across Cloud, AI, Data, Enterprise Operations, and Applied Engineering deliver solutions tailored to each customer's needs. As those needs evolve, so do we.
As we evolve, though, we stay true to our purpose: to develop our people personally, professionally, and financially so they can be the light to the world around them. It shows up in everything we do, from investing in our people to delivering results for our customers to making a meaningful impact in our communities.
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FDE Way Orientation
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