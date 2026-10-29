Halloween Expected To Bring Heightened Demand For 9-1-1

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) E-Comm is encouraging the public to plan ahead, celebrate safely and make the right call

Vancouver, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halloween is just around the corner, and E-Comm is preparing for what's expected to be a busy weekend as British Columbians take to the streets for trick-or-treating and other spooky seasonal festivities.

Last Halloween, E-Comm saw a 14% spike in 9-1-1 calls compared to a typical Friday in October. With October 31st falling on a Saturday this year, call volumes are expected to be even higher than usual, and E-Comm is urging the public to make the right call.

“While Halloween is a fun night for many, it can also be a particularly busy time for emergency services,” says Stef Cramer, Police Call Taker at E-Comm.“We're asking everyone to know when to call 9-1-1 and when to use a non-emergency number or online reporting instead. Our call takers and dispatchers will be working behind the scenes throughout the weekend to connect people with the help they need, and the public can help us by making the right call.”

The public play an essential role in helping us help, by learning when to call 9-1-1, understanding what to expect if you call, and knowing where to best direct less urgent situations through police non-emergency lines, online crime reporting, city services, or other resources.

How to make the right call this Halloween:



Fireworks: To file a fireworks related complaint, first check the fireworks regulations in your area, and reach out to your area bylaw services or the police non-emergency line. Reports of fires, serious injuries, or an imminent public safety risk due to fireworks would be a 9-1-1 call.

Halloween decorations: If you notice that your inflatable pumpkin or life-size skeleton have gone missing from your front porch, but there's no culprit in sight, file a police report online or call the non-emergency line.

Noisy parties: Direct noise complaints to your local city bylaw services during their business hours, or police non-emergency line after hours.

Suspicious activity: Help deter break-ins and vandalism by locking your vehicles and keeping valuables out of sight. To report crime or suspicious activity in progress (ie. a stranger trying to open car doors) call 9-1-1. Property crime reports with time delays can be reported through your local police non-emergency line.

Road safety: Drivers are reminded to practice extra caution on the road this Halloween. To report dangerous driving behaviour such as suspected impaired driving or a collision involving injuries that requires immediate attention from police, fire or ambulance, call 9-1-1. Minor car accidents with no injuries can be reported to ICBC directly.

Know your location: The fastest way for our call takers to connect you with help in an emergency is to provide your location. While“the haunted house down the road” won't help – an exact address will! Landmarks and cross streets can also help us find you quicker. Prevent pocket dials: Lock and store your devices carefully. E-Comm receives hundreds of accidental calls every day. If you do call 9-1-1 by mistake, stay on the line and let us know you are safe.

Additional resources



For a full list of online crime reporting tools and non-emergency numbers, visit nonemergency.ca Learn more about calling 9-1-1: ecomm911.ca/911-dispatch/tips-and-info/

CONTACT: E-Comm 9-1-1...