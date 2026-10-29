Quaint Oak Abstract's Rebecca Gonzalez Earns CLTP Designation And Inaugural Rising Star Agent Award From The PLTA

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOUTHAMPTON, Pa., Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rebecca J. Gonzalez, CLTP, Vice President, Abstract & Title Insurance at Quaint Oak Abstract, a wholly owned subsidiary of Quaint Oak Bank, was recognized twice at the Pennsylvania Land Title Association's (PLTA) 105th Annual Convention, held September 20–22, 2026, in Avalon, New Jersey. Gonzalez received her Certified Land Title Professional (CLTP) designation and was named the first recipient of PLTA's newly established Rising Star Agent Award.

The Rising Star Agent Award honors“exceptional promise, professionalism and commitment to the future of the title industry in Pennsylvania.”

Earning the CLTP Designation

The CLTP designation recognizes title professionals who have demonstrated industry experience, completed continuing education, served on PLTA committees, secured letters of recommendation, and passed a qualifying exam. Gonzalez sat for the exam in July and learned in August that she had passed.

“I take this very seriously,” said Rebecca.“It's not a job you clock in and clock out of. We have people's lives in our hands and their biggest asset. It's important that the work is done right and with integrity.”

A Rising Star in Pennsylvania Title

Gonzalez credits much of that recognition to her work as chair of PLTA's Title Issues and Records Committee, which tracks recording problems, fraud patterns and other issues affecting title across Pennsylvania. Through the committee, she has also met with Philadelphia City Council members to share input on improving local processes.

“Title Chooses You”

Gonzalez's path into the industry began in customer service, where she spent five years resolving escalated customer issues. She earned her real estate license in 2002, then moved into mortgage processing and settlements, conducting off-site and Philadelphia-area closings beginning around 2009. About 11 years ago, she began processing title.

“The thing in title is, title chooses you. You don't choose title,” Rebecca said.“Because I had the mortgage and real estate background, it clicked. It made sense. I came in to help, and I never left.”

An All-Women Team Built on Collaboration

Gonzalez leads the Quaint Oak Abstract team alongside Toni Geentiens, who brings 45 years of title industry experience, and Adalgisa Martinez, a licensed title agent who speaks Spanish and has built deep relationships in the Hispanic community.

“I'm proud of the fact that we're an all-women team,” said Rebecca.“Everyone brings different strengths, and that's what makes it work.”

That collaboration shows up in the service clients receive.“We know each other's files. We know each other's clients,” Rebecca said.“We confer with each other on our deals, and it creates a different level of service for our customers.”

Protecting Buyers Behind the Scenes

Before every closing, the Quaint Oak Abstract team reviews title searches, resolves liens and judgments that could affect ownership, manages the funds in the transaction and records deeds and mortgages. That work has become even more critical as seller impersonation fraud, in which someone attempts to sell a property that doesn't belong to them, has become one of the industry's biggest claim issues.

“We eliminate problems they never knew were there, and they'll never know they were there,” Rebecca said.“If something doesn't feel right, we investigate it.”

The team has also embraced new ways of serving customers, including remote online notarization.“I'm proudest of our ability to adapt and change,” Rebecca said.“We think outside the box and stay focused on what's best for the customer.”

Advice for Women Entering the Industry

For women starting out in title or real estate, Gonzalez's advice is direct.“Be a sponge. Learn everything you can possibly learn,” she said.“Stay involved because there are exciting opportunities in title, and if you're going to do something, do it to the best of your ability.”

About Quaint Oak Abstract

Quaint Oak Abstract provides title insurance and settlement services throughout Pennsylvania as part of the Quaint Oak family of companies, supporting real estate transactions through efficient, customer-focused closing services, with a focus on the eastern part of the state, including the Lehigh Valley, and also serving New Jersey. Learn more at .

About Quaint Oak Bank

Quaint Oak Bank is a Pennsylvania-chartered savings bank and wholly owned subsidiary of Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB: QNTO), a financial services company. Providing exceptional customer service since 1926, Quaint Oak Bank has adapted and grown to match the ever-changing demands of the market. Dedicated to delivering forward-thinking banking technology to its customers, Quaint Oak Bank offers financial solutions that fuel the growth of business. Learn more at | Member FDIC.

Contact

Antonella Weidman

Corporate Communications & Shareholder Services Manager

Quaint Oak Bank

215.364.4059