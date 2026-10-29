Used Car Market In India Outlook: $92.68 Billion By 2032 As Online Platforms Expand Buyer Access, Says Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The used car Market in India is gaining momentum as consumers seek affordable personal mobility and a wider range of vehicle options. The growth of organized dealerships, online platforms, and certified pre-owned programs is improving buyer confidence and simplifying vehicle transactions.

Hyderabad, India, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the India used car market is expected to expand from USD 41.74 billion in 2026 to USD 92.68 billion by 2032, with market volume projected to rise from 6.71 million units to 11.13 million units over the same period. Demand is supported by buyers seeking affordable personal mobility, access to premium features, and opportunities to upgrade to SUVs at lower prices than new vehicles. Organized dealerships, certified pre-owned programs, digital sales platforms, and flexible financing are helping simplify vehicle purchases and build consumer confidence. However, concerns about vehicle quality, resale value, and financing eligibility continue to influence buying decisions, making transparent inspections and accessible credit important to sustaining market growth.

India Used Car Market Trends and Drivers

Rising new-car prices and rapid vehicle depreciation: Rising new-car prices and steep depreciation are encouraging buyers to consider used vehicles as a more economical option. Pre-owned cars offer access to better features at lower prices, while purchasing vehicles after the initial depreciation period can help buyers get greater value for their money.

Growing adoption of organized dealerships and online sales platforms: Organized dealerships and digital platforms are making used-car purchases more convenient by offering vehicle inspections, financing assistance, and flexible booking options. Combining online services with physical hubs helps buyers assess vehicles, build trust, and choose a purchase method that suits their needs.

“The India used car market requires a clear view of pricing, buyer demand, and competitive activity. Mordor Intelligence applies a consistent research approach, combining market data and industry analysis to support informed business decisions and enable more reliable comparisons across available reports.” says Phani Kumar, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence .

India's Used Car Market Regional Market Dynamics

Regional demand for used cars varies across India, creating opportunities for retailers to tailor their offerings to local preferences. Expanding dealership networks and exchange services can support growth in the North-East, while newer vehicles attract upgrade-focused buyers in the South. In other regions, demand for affordable hatchbacks and older pre-owned vehicles shapes inventory and sales strategies.

North India remains a key market for used cars, supported by expanding retail networks and growing digital engagement. New vehicle parks and local sales facilities are helping platforms connect online users with in-person services, making it easier for buyers and sellers to complete transactions.

India's Used Car Industry Segmentation

By Vehicle Type

Micro/Hatchback

Sedan

Sport Utility Vehicle

Multi-Purpose Vehicle

Luxury and Sports

By Vendor Type

OEM-Certified Franchise

Online Platforms

Large Multi-brand Offline Dealers

Unorganized Local Dealers

By Fuel Type

Petrol

Diesel

CNG

Hybrid

Battery-Electric

By Vehicle Age

Less than 3 Years

3 to 5 Years

6 to 8 Years

More than 8 Years

By Ownership Count

First-Owner

Second-Owner

Third-Owner and Above

By Price Band

Less than ₹3 lakh

₹3 to ₹5 lakh

₹5 to ₹8 lakh

₹8 to ₹12 lakh

More than ₹12 lakh

By Transmission

Manual

Automatic

Check out more details and stay updated with the latest industry trends, including the Japanese version for localized insights:



India Used Car Companies

CARS24

Maruti Suzuki True Value

Mahindra First Choice Wheels

Hyundai H-Promise

Honda Auto Terrace

Toyota U Trust

Ford Assured

Big Boy Toyz

BMW Premium Selection

Audi Approved Plus

Mercedes-Benz Certified

CarTrade Exchange

OLX Autos

Spinny

CarDekho Gaadi

Droom Auto

Truebil

Quikr Cars

Tata Motors Assured

Volkswagen Das WeltAuto



MG Reassure

Renault Selection

Nissan Intelligent Choice

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About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a global market intelligence firm, founded in 2014, helping businesses make informed decisions through data-driven insights, industry expertise, and advanced analytics. With 550+ domain experts and on-ground specialists across 150+ countries, the company delivers comprehensive intelligence across aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.

Its offerings include syndicated industry reports, custom research and advisory, and subscription platforms such as Data Center Intelligence. Mordor Intelligence is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified, a member of ESOMAR and the Market Research Society of India, and a four-time Great Place to Work® honoree. Learn more at mordorintelligence.com





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